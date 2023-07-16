Rai, Sciarelli: “It must be institutional. I don’t understand who gives up, they fight”

Sciarelli: “When Salvini attacked me, I replied, I didn’t leave”

“A flood of fake news is read on social networks: nI have never been ushered to the door. Who has seen? it is considered a flagship by everyone: right and left. I’m like a fort: I don’t annoy others, and I don’t get annoyed”. This is one of the passages from Federica Sciarelli’s interview with La Stampa.

“I find all this talk of Rai which veers to the right ugly. If one were to put pressure on me, I would reply that I am a journalist. Period”, says Sciarelli, who adds in a message addressed to Fazio and Annunziata: “If you really think that your research is strategic and is in danger, you don’t leave in advance: you stay and fight. I don’t understand who leaves… Also, if you’re a journalist, you don’t get pressured: you hang up the phone”.

Sciarelli tells the press that he has “suffered pressure, but they have always been public. I am thinking, for example, of the attacks by the League during the Covid period or of Salvini when years ago he contested the slap to the carabiniere. Each time I responded on the merits, publicly”. On faces In the end: “This has nothing to do with being left or right. The the point is that if you are a Rai face you must be institutional: you represent the public service”.

