Born in Messina, 46 years old, she has been a senator of the 5 Star Movement since 2018

Barbara Floridia was elected to lead the Rai Supervisory Commission with 39 votes in favor out of 42 present. She was born in Messina, 46 years old, she has been a senator of the 5 Star Movement since 2018 and since last October she has also held the role of group leader, which she will now have to leave.

Graduated in Modern Literature, she is a high school teacher and with the Draghi government she was Undersecretary of Education. She succeeds Alberto Barachini and is the second woman to lead the bicameral assembly, after Rosa Russo Iervolino, in office from 1985 to 1987.

There were 39 votes in favor of the election of Floridia. One vote for Maria Elena Boschi, one blank ballot and one blank ballot. Applause from the bicameral at the time of the election.

After the election of Barbara Floridia as president, Maria Elena Boschi of the Third Pole and Augusta Montaruli of Fratelli d’Italia were elected vice presidents.

