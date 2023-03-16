Rai Supervision, the Montaruli case: “The right-wing champion of the honest”

Burst the controversy Between majority e oppositions for the choice made by the government to nominate for the commission Rai surveillance Augusta Anita Laura Montarulithe 39-year-old who just a month ago was forced to resign because of condemnation for expenses to the Piedmont Region. The new assignment entrusted to Montaruli – we read in the Corriere della Sera – has attracted i comments on social media (“which still makes us one convicted in court?») and direct attacks on his party («the right champion of the honest!»). The fact is that just a month has passed since your resignation as undersecretary at the University and at the Research of the government of Giorgia Meloni: «I do it for defend the institutions», said the FdI deputy last February 18, the day after the confirmation in Cassation of her sentence (1 year and 6 months) for the «crazy expenses» (almost 25 thousand euros) made in the period in which she was regional councilor of Piedmont, between 2010 and 2014.

Fresh from commission appointment Of Rai surveillancethe deputy of the Brothers of Italy, – continues the Corriere – makes it known through hers staff who will fight for «the guarantee of pluralism», but for now he prefers not to start talking about programs and schedules because he believes that his new role «requires you to strip yourself of any possible personal preference». Forty years to be completed in September, now Montaruli will be called upon to monitor what is happening in the state televisiontogether with the others 41 members appointed yesterday between the House and the Senate. For the charge of president the Supervisory Commission is talking about a 5 Star exponent in these hours: Riccardo Ricciardi and Barbara Florida.

