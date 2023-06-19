Rai, “wasteful” public TV: in 2021 losses rise to 30, 44 million

Rai, from 2020 to 2021 advertising revenue will grow by 89.01 million. The fee receipts are also good

“L’financial year 2021 from the Rai spa shows a result in loss of 30.44 million euroworsening compared to the negative of 2020: 20,7 mln. On the other hand, the Rexercise result of the entire Rai Group (Rai spa, Rai Way, Rai Cinema, Rai Com, Rai Pubblicità) in line with 2020″.

This is what is stated in the press release Court of AuditorsControl Section on Bodies, which has as its object the financial management of the Rai radiotelevisione italiana spa (99.56% shares owned by the State, the residual share held by SIAE), year 2021.

READ ALSO: Rai: Maggioni instead of Annunziata, Report instead of Fazio. Off to Tg1 Morning

READ ALSO: Sensational: Salvo Sottile leaves his business and arrives at Rai2 prime time

Despite the homogeneity outcome of the income statement consolidated, the net assets of the Rai Group comes down from 315.1 million euros in 2020 to 286 million in 2021 with a decrease indebt which, again at Group level, went from 606.4 million to 573 million euro. The Judges, in the 164 pages of the determination, confirmed “the need to employ every organizational, process and management measure suitable for eliminating inefficiencies and waste”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

