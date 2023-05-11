Rai Way: confirms 2023 guidance after 1Q results

Rai Way, the tower company that manages Rai’s radio and television broadcasting, has released the results as at 31 March 2023.

Core revenues amounted to 67.8 million, up 12.8% on an annual basis, of which revenues attributable to Rai grew to 57.5 million thanks to inflation indexation. Revenues from third party customers amounted to 10.4 million with an increase of 34.0%, well above inflation due to the growing contribution of the new regional digital terrestrial networks.

EBITDA amounted to 44.4 million, an increase of 12.4%, mainly due to the effect of higher revenues and cost control, which increased moderately, only partially offset by higher electricity tariffs compared to the same period of the previous year (which benefited from the annual supply contract at fixed prices valid until March 2022). The margin on revenues stood at 65.5% (65.8% in the first three months of 2022). There were no non-recurring charges in the quarter (absent also in the first quarter of 2022).

Operating profit (EBIT) amounted to 33.4 million while net profit amounted to 23.5 million, both up by 25%.

As at 31 March 2023, investments, typically limited in the first quarter, amounted to 6.0 million, of which 4.9 million related to development activities (9.2 million in the first three months of 2022, of which € 8.5 million in development activities).

As regards the rest of the year, the Company confirms its objectives for 2023. In particular, it expects Adjusted EBITDA growth at a mid-teens rate (based on the current electricity price forecasts for 2023 ), maintenance investments in line with the previous year and development investments essentially in line with 2022 but with a different Rai-third party mix.