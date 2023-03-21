Home Business Raid on Mercedes: It’s about corruption and bribery
An employee of the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz works in Factory 56 in the Merecdes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen and puts on the Mercedes star.
At the end of last week there was a raid at Mercedes-Benz. The State Criminal Police Office moved into Sindelfingen at the car manufacturer. There is a suspicion of corruption.

In this case, Mercedes itself has filed a complaint. A spokesman says the group is the injured party.

According to “Bild”, the suspicion of corruption is about two Mercedes employees from the purchasing department, who are said to have preferred suppliers for years and collected money in the process.

At the end of last week, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office searched the Mercedes-Benz plant and development center in Sindelfingen. It’s about allegations of corruption and bribery. The car manufacturer has itself filed a complaint and sees itself as a victim. The “image” first reported on the raid. The officials searched parts of the purchasing and development departments in the Sindelfingen plant for image information. The investigators are said to have confiscated a mobile phone and computer, among other things.

The first public prosecutor Aniello Ambrosio from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office specified to the newspaper: “We are investigating two people on suspicion of corruption and bribery in commercial transactions.”

According to “Bild”, it should be millions of euros and one of the biggest bribery scandals in the history of the car manufacturer. According to this, the two suspects should give preference to certain suppliers when awarding contracts. In return, the two Mercedes employees received money.

