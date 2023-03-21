An employee of the Stuttgart car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz works in Factory 56 in the Merecdes-Benz plant in Sindelfingen and puts on the Mercedes star. dpa

At the end of last week, investigators from the State Criminal Police Office searched the Mercedes-Benz plant and development center in Sindelfingen. It’s about allegations of corruption and bribery. The car manufacturer has itself filed a complaint and sees itself as a victim. The “image” first reported on the raid. The officials searched parts of the purchasing and development departments in the Sindelfingen plant for image information. The investigators are said to have confiscated a mobile phone and computer, among other things.

The first public prosecutor Aniello Ambrosio from the Stuttgart public prosecutor’s office specified to the newspaper: “We are investigating two people on suspicion of corruption and bribery in commercial transactions.”

According to “Bild”, it should be millions of euros and one of the biggest bribery scandals in the history of the car manufacturer. According to this, the two suspects should give preference to certain suppliers when awarding contracts. In return, the two Mercedes employees received money.