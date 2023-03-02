The Raiffeisen Group clearly increased its profits last year.

In the mortgage business, the cooperatively organized banking group continued to grow with the market.

When the branches became independent in 2022, more than 47,000 new people subscribed to share certificates in the six new Raiffeisen banks.

Raiffeisenbank’s group profit climbed 10.6 percent to CHF 1.18 billion last year, according to the third-largest banking group in Switzerland. Business success as a measure of the operating result increased by 6.8 percent to 1.35 billion. The group also sees itself on course with its strategy: Today, Raiffeisen is also an investment bank, CEO Heinz Huber is quoted in the press release.

Mortgage receivables increased by a further 3.7 percent to CHF 203.7 billion at the end of the year, meaning that the banking group exceeded the CHF 200 billion mark for the first time. According to the information, Raiffeisen’s market share in the Swiss mortgage business remained at the previous year’s level of 17.6 percent.

Customer deposits grew somewhat more subdued (+1.5 percent to CHF 204.8 billion), but Raiffeisen sees a slight increase in their share of the Swiss market here. In the difficult investment environment in 2022, there was only a slight increase in total customer assets under management (+0.4 percent to 242.2 billion), despite a clear net new money inflow of 3.9 billion in the pension and investment accounts.

growth in the investment business

Overall, the Raiffeisen banks achieved total income of CHF 3.53 billion in the past year, which was a good 4 percent more than in the previous year. The group was able to increase significantly in the commission and service business in particular with an increase of more than 10 percent, where it was able to benefit from growth in the provision and investment business.

However, Raiffeisen also achieved more income in interest business, which remains clearly the most important pillar of income (+5.6 percent to 2.5 billion). The increase was slightly above the previous year’s development. However, operating expenses also increased (+4.1 percent).

New cooperative members

With the independence of the branches, which were previously directly subordinate to the central organization Raiffeisen Switzerland, the group was able to gain numerous new cooperative members: According to the announcement, more than 47,000 people subscribed to share certificates in the six new Raiffeisen banks. All in all, Raiffeisen now has just over 2 million members across Switzerland.

The equity of the banking group increased. With regard to building up additional loss-absorbing funds, Raiffeisen already meets the requirements as a systemically important bank. Due to its good capitalization, it is not making use of the transitional provisions until 2026. Despite the challenging market environment, the banking group expects a “solid course of business” in the current year as well.