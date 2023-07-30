Raiffeisen chief economist: “The path to home ownership is blocked for medium-sized companies”

– «The path to home ownership is blocked for medium-sized companies»

Martin Neff, Raiffeisen chief economist, calls for tax incentives for home savings.

Published today at 03:38

“Anyone who submits an appeal must be able to prove a material interest and not just an ideological one”: Martin Neff, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank. (archive image)

Keystone/Gaëtan Bally

According to Raiffeisen chief economist Martin Neff, medium-sized companies are no longer able to own their own homes. “The way to home ownership is blocked for him.”

Tax incentives for home savings are needed, said Neff in one Interview with the “NZZ am Sonntag”. In the past, the Housing Promotion Act had also talked about reductions in price for households that had to calculate tightly. “It didn’t work badly at all.”

A general entitlement to home ownership does not exist for Neff. “But in fact, Switzerland no longer promotes home ownership, even though it is a constitutional mandate.” In recent years, owners have even been penalized for tax purposes because of the imputed rental value.

Neff: Need a qualified right to object

Neff also called for a qualified right to object to construction projects. «Anyone who submits an appeal must be able to prove a material interest and not just an ideological one. And the many building regulations are just an impenetrable jungle.”

However, the economist warned against romanticizing the past: “From the post-war period to the mid-1990s, only a small group could afford to own their own home. The single-family home was a privilege of high-income households, and the home ownership rate in Switzerland was well below 30 percent for a long time. The big property boom came after the crash of the 1990s.”

According to Neff, anyone hoping for a bursting of the real estate bubble in order to be able to buy a home is backing the wrong horse. “A crash would mean that prices would collapse in double digits within a short period of time. I don’t see that danger at all.” The demand is much greater than the supply. “The prices can’t fall at all,” says Neff. “Anyone who finds something that appeals to their hearts and wallets should strike.”

SDA/chk

17 comments

