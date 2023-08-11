Home » Raiffeisen Thurgau is growing and growing – the balance sheet remains stable
Raiffeisen Thurgau is growing and growing – the balance sheet remains stable

The 14 Thurgau Raiffeisen banks were able to increase earnings in all business areas in the first half of 2023. The profit amounts to 52.5 million Swiss francs. The number of cooperative members grew by 700.

Reto Inauen, President of the Thurgau Raiffeisen Banks Association

The growth of the Thurgau Raiffeisen banks will continue this year. On the one hand, Reto Inauen, President of the Association of Thurgau Raiffeisen Banks, emphasizes the financial success in the first half of the year. But he also says: “The fact that we were able to welcome around 700 new members is worth even more than the financial success.”

