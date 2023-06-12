Rail infrastructure A lot of fresh money alone is not enough

“Germany’s railway network is ailing – Italy is doing it better”: This headline in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung of 11.05. should badly scratch the self-confidence of the German railway industry and transport policy. The article in question, which deals with Germany’s pathetic role in the relocation of goods traffic crossing the Alps, one of the most pressing problems in European transport policy, is only one of many contributions that almost all medially describe the massive problems of rail traffic in Germany as a railway -Take bashing to a head. In view of chronic unpunctuality and numerous failures in passenger transport, customer dissatisfaction in freight transport and terrible economic results, the observer wonders how the planned traffic turnaround can be managed with such a DB AG. It should be remembered that the current coalition agreement envisages a doubling of transport performance in rail passenger transport by 2030 and a market share for rail freight transport of 25 percent. However, such a “turning point” can only be presented on the basis of an intact railway infrastructure designed for the desired growth.

In Germany, we are miles away from that, despite the billions that have been invested in the rail system and especially in the rail infrastructure in recent years. According to official information from the federal government, around 60 billion euros from budget funds were invested in the federal railways between 2009 and 2020; the Federal Court of Auditors has calculated that on average between 2019 and 2021, even 9.3 billion euros pa flowed from public coffers into the rail infrastructure.

In view of the high volume of state funds provided so far, it is astonishing that DB AG announced an additional financial requirement of 75-80 billion euros for the general renovation of its tracks and stations at the beginning of the year. The road to the “high-performance network” would mean an additional nine to ten billion euros pa and thus a doubling of the grants previously planned in the medium-term financial plan. The current resolutions of the coalition to provide 45 billion euros for infrastructure measures by the year 2027 show that politicians are ready to satisfy all the wishes of the group management. The counter-financing of this “special fund” is to be provided essentially via a new CO 2 -Component of the truck toll can be made possible, which arithmetically corresponds to almost a doubling of the previous toll rates. In order to be able to finance the renovation of the main discharge routes from budget funds, the Federal Railways Expansion Act is currently being amended.

Apparently, the railway infrastructure is a bottomless pit – even if the share of rail in traffic has been at a low level for years. A “boom” in infrastructure financing should now fix it and help to realize the ideas of the Rail Acceleration Commission and the Deutschlandtakt. However, even (a lot) more money will not bring about a permanent and sustainable solution to the misery if the fundamental systemic governance problems are not recognized, properly analyzed and solved. Quite apart from the question of whether the planned additional funds of this magnitude and in the envisaged period can be used in a meaningful way given the availability of the corresponding planning and construction capacities.

Critical questions concern, on the one hand, the basic financing system. Contrary to the original intention of the Federal Railways Expansion Act, new construction and expansion measures have been financed by the federal government for the most part through so-called construction cost subsidies. These “lost grants” are neither subject to interest nor repayable by DB Netz AG. This results in the fundamental problem that the rail transport companies use systems that do not appear in the commercial accounting of DB Netz AG and for which no depreciation or interest is generated in the transport operation. This tendency has already been systematically created by the total debt reduction as part of the founding of Deutsche Bahn and the devaluation of the new lines at the time by around 34 billion euros.

With the performance and financing agreements concluded in 2009, DB AG even managed to have replacement investments and maintenance financed largely from federal funds. As a result, a huge “shadow asset value” has built up over the years. An indication of the magnitude of these “hidden” assets is given by the difference between gross and net investments in DB AG’s consolidated balance sheet, which essentially relates to public subsidies for infrastructure. From 2013 to 2022 alone, this amounts to 68.7 billion euros. However, using the rail infrastructure without at least earning the depreciation for a large part of the assets means systematically driving for wear and tear. This problem is currently hidden or negated, not discussed and therefore not solved with a lot of fresh money. The currently practiced train path price subsidies and the demand for train path prices based on marginal costs ensure an additional tightening.

Another source of problems is the question of whether the infrastructure is better off within or outside of the integrated DB AG group. The original idea of ​​the railway reform, to institutionally separate the infrastructure and the transport level, was systematically suppressed and repeatedly discredited as “breaking up” the railways. Now the solution is being sought in a semantic innovation: An infrastructure oriented towards the common good (InfraGO) is supposed to fix it. However, this construct within a DB AG group still governed by stock corporation law will inevitably remain a stillbirth. Proposals currently being circulated by the Federal Ministry of Transport for an InfraGO indicate only a rudimentary will to reform. In particular, it is questionable whether the federal government can actually increase its options for controlling and influencing the critical and expensive resource infrastructure and whether the expected efficiency gains can be achieved in this way. The transparency of financial flows is also not automatically given in such a construct. Despite external expert opinions worth millions, the extensive incentive and governance problems of the infrastructure oriented towards the common good can neither be conclusively recognized nor solved. Of course, in such a construct, the management of the DB AG has an interest in enforcing regulations that continue to use the infrastructure as a financial-political marshalling yard and make politics susceptible to blackmail. In the reform process, it will therefore push through its own ideas of an infrastructure geared towards the common good.

The superior solution would probably still be the dissolution of the integrated group, in particular to enable the federal government to have a stronger controlling influence on the infrastructure, which it has subsidized with billions. Positive effects for competition, which the Monopolies Commission repeatedly points out, would then be bycatch, so to speak. Unfortunately, politicians continue to shirk such fundamental structural decisions, even if two of the coalition partners have maintained fundamental sympathy for a separation solution and the CDU/CSU is also once again voicing voices in favor of such an approach. Semantic innovations and a great deal of money may be a hit in terms of political economy and communication, but they do not yet constitute good rail policy.

A notice: The article also appeared as an editorial in Heft 5 (2023) of the economic service.