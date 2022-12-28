Listen to the audio version of the article

A total of 18 tenders launched in the last 48 hours for a total amount of 6.8 billion with interventions for new works but also extraordinary maintenance. These are the summary data of the last operations before the closure of Rfi in 2022, the lead company of the infrastructure pole of the FS Group which thus closes the year “confirming its commitment to the construction of new strategic works and in Pnrr, which will redesign the transport in a sustainable key and will contribute to reducing the infrastructural gap between Northern and Southern Italy”.

Major projects for the South

Among the main tenders, two fundamental projects for the South unblocked in recent days: the construction of the Battipaglia-Romagnano section, part of the new Salerno-Reggio Calabria high-speed line (worth over 2.16 billion financed with Pnrr resources), the Fiumetorto -Lercara, on the Palermo-Catania-Messina (almost 1.5 billion) which represents an important step towards the opening of all construction sites in 2023 and is part of an overall intervention worth 9.3 billion financed also with funds from the Pnrr. In the latter case, interventions are envisaged for the construction of a double track line of approximately 30 kilometres, of which approximately 20 in tunnels. The project also envisages the construction of the new Cerda station, for the connection with the Termini Imerese interport, and the Valle del Torto stop, as well as the redevelopment and expansion of the Lercara Diramazione station which will enhance the connections with Agrigento. completion of the works along the entire Palermo – Catania axis it will be possible to go from Palermo to Catania in less than two hours. In any case, progressive reductions in travel times are envisaged before that date, thanks to the phased activation of the new stretches of line. Furthermore, the planned interventions will guarantee the speeding up of the connections and will increase the standards of regularity and punctuality of the trains”. On the new Palermo – Catania – Messina line, work is currently in an advanced stage on the Bicocca – Catenanuova section and work has begun on doubling the tracks on the Fiumefreddo-Taormina/Letojanni and Taormina-Giampilieri sections. In recent months, the Dittaino – Catenanuova and Enna – Dittaino lots have been awarded and tenders have been launched for the Lercara – Caltanissetta, Caltanissetta-Enna sections, the Catania hub.

The other works: from Lombardy to Campania

To these fundamental works for the South, Rfi explain, «there are more than 800 million tenders in Lombardy, which concern the doubling of the Lombard lines Ponte San Pietro-Bergamo-Montello and Codogno-Cremona-Mantova, the quadrupling of the Milan Rogoredo line -Pavia and the upgrading of the Scalo Di Brescia. In Tuscany, two tenders are added for the design and construction of the doubling of the Empoli-Granaiolo line and for its technological equipment, for a total of 158 million, while in Campania the tender is launched for the completion of the Salerno underground on the Arechi- Pontecagnano Airport-Amalfi Coast, from 180 million».

Noise remediation works for 1.38 billion

The tenders launched by Rfi do not only concern new infrastructural works, but also noise remediation interventions with the installation of anti-noise barriers throughout the country, through a framework agreement worth over 1.38 billion. Finally, the announcement also includes «two framework agreements for extraordinary maintenance works on the railway infrastructure and one for the maintenance of station buildings and external areas».