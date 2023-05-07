Railways, Salvini: “We need to do more, I asked Rfi for a change of pace”

MILANO – Filed the first round of the nomination match, the minister of infrastructure Matthew Salvini throw requests for renovations in the house state Railwayswhere the vertices of Trenitalia e Rfi are expiring, and around whose succession there would be an ongoing tug of war between the Northern League leader and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “I asked Rfi for a change of pace and management at the Lombardy level will also be positively affected”, he said in Milan on the sidelines of the national assembly of executives of Fiva Confcommercio. “On rail transport – he added – it is clear that more and better needs to be done. There is still too much single track surface. I would say that in past years Rfi has probably not always been attentive to the needs of Lombard commuters, as been elsewhere”. As reconstructed from Republic the minister would push to put the railway network company at the top, which will have to manage 24 billion linked to the Pnrr in the coming years, Stephen Siragusa. A name on which, however, Meloni’s green light has not yet arrived.

“Strike? It would be curious against the increase in wages”

Salvini then also expressed himself on yesterday’s trade union demonstration in Bologna and on the hypothesis of a strike against the work decree. “A national strike by the unions against the increase in workers’ salaries would be curious,” he says. “It would be – he adds – the first trade union in the world to take to the streets to protest against a salary increase; I’ve seen them all – he concludes – but I hope they think again”.