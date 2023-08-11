Rainforest: Amazon: Missed Peak | nd-aktuell.de

Sonia Guajajara, Minister for Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, appears rather skeptical at the opening of the Amazon Summit.

The two-day Amazon summit is over and the disappointment, especially among the indigenous people, is great. Instead of important decisions, there were mainly empty words and hot air in Belém, Brazil. In addition, although the heads of government of the Amazon countries and other rainforest states in Africa and Asia were invited to the conference on August 8th and 9th, the representatives of the indigenous peoples of Amazonia were not.

The more than 500 peoples united in the Coica organization, as well as climate scientists, demand that all deforestation and oil and gas exploitation in the region be stopped as quickly as possible and that no new exploration projects should be allowed to prevent an impending collapse of the largest rainforest ecosystem in the world to prevent.

None of this can be found in the final document prepared by Brazil’s government and signed by the participating states on the first day of the summit. In any case, President Lula da Silva celebrated the “Declaration of Belém” as a success.

The extensive final document with a total of 113 paragraphs is more of a model with no value in terms of actual protection. The phrase “sustainable” appears more than 80 times in the 20-page declaration, but there are no specific measures or deadlines, for example to end deforestation or oil exploitation. Criticism has therefore rained down from non-governmental organisations, indigenous peoples and scientists.

For Marcio Astrini from the Brazilian climate information network “Observatório do Clima”, the “Belém Declaration” is not a concrete answer to the world in which we live. Astrini: »The planet is melting, we are breaking temperature records every day. In a scenario like this, it is not possible that eight Amazon countries do not clearly state that deforestation must be reduced to zero and that oil exploitation in the rainforest is not a good idea.«

The German section of the nature and environmental protection organization World Wildlife Fund (WWF) was also disappointed because the declaration made no binding specifications. “The Amazon riparian countries have definitely missed an opportunity,” said WWF program manager for South America, Roberto Maldonado.

In an interview with the news agency “Amazônia Real”, five indigenous leaders from the northern Brazilian state of Amapá were not surprised that one of their main concerns, namely the end of oil exploitation in Amazonia, was not considered in the Belém declaration. They would not have expected anything else, because President Lula had spoken out in advance of the conference in favor of the ongoing oil exploitation in Amazonia.

According to the climate and Amazon scientist Philip Martin Fearnside, at least the fact that the eight Amazon countries came together and discussed deforestation should be viewed positively, even if the results of the meeting itself and the “Belém Declaration” are disappointing. “The only things Amazon countries have agreed on are politically simple issues, like urging developed countries to keep their promises and contribute more money to efforts to slow deforestation,” said the senior researcher at the National Amazon Research Institute (INPA) in Manaus.

In the »Belém Declaration« the industrialized countries are asked to pay 100 billion dollars a year for climate protection. It’s not about Brazil, Colombia or Venezuela needing money, Lula said: “Mother Nature needs money because industrial development has destroyed her over the past 200 years.”

