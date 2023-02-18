© Reuters. Raising interest rate expectations is becoming a consensus!Two big banks change their tune: The Fed will raise interest rates three times this year



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 18 (edited by Zhou Ziyi)Two Wall Street giants, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America, have adjusted their pricing expectations for the Federal Reserve, which they expect to raise interest rates three times this year, after U.S. economic data showed persistent inflation and a resilient labor market.

On Tuesday (18th), data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the U.S. CPI rose by 6.4% year-on-year in January, the seventh consecutive month of decline, but higher than market expectations; the month-on-month increase was 0.5%, the largest increase since October 2022 .

Data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday (16th) showed that the producer price index (PPI) increased by 6% year-on-year in January, slowing for the seventh consecutive month, but the PPI increased by 0.7% month-on-month in January, which was higher than analysts’ expectations ; In addition, the number of people filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, showing that persistent inflationary pressures remain in the economy.

“Given strong growth and more recalcitrant inflation, we think the Fed will raise rates by another 25 basis points in June, when the fed funds rate peaks,” wrote a report Thursday from a team led by Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius It will be 5.25%-5.5%.”

At the same time, the research team led by Bank of America economist Michael Gapen also expected on Friday (17th) that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its June meeting, pushing the final interest rate to a range of 5.25%-5.5%.

What do other big firms think?

Money markets now widely expect the Fed to raise interest rates twice at its March and May meetings, each by 25 basis points. The rate will reach its final value in July at 5.3%.

Before the release of economic data this week, Bank of America economists also predicted that the Fed would stop raising interest rates after May, and the final value of interest rates would be in the range of 5.25%-5.5%.

However, BofA adjusted that in a note to clients on Friday, saying that “recovering inflation and strong job growth mean that this (only two hikes) outlook is at risk … the Fed may have to raise rates further.” “.

European investment bank UBS (UBS) also pointed out in its latest report that the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its meetings in March and May, and there is also the possibility of further interest rate hikes at the meeting in June. Or will reach 5.4%.

However, in stark contrast to its U.S. peers, UBS expects the Fed to ease rates at its September meeting this year.

Deutsche Bank also said this week that the latest inflation data shows that the Fed will need to tighten monetary policy further. 25 basis points.

Blackstone President Jonathan Gray said on Thursday (18th) that despite signs of slowing inflation in the United States, the Fed will raise interest rates to a level of 5.25%-5.5% (meaning an increase of 75 basis points from the current rate), and then Maintain this level of interest rates for a long time.