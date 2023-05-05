Raising the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, the Fed raised interest rates for the tenth time to cure the poison, or drink poison to quench thirst

Raising the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, the tenth rate hike by the Federal Reserve

The Fed’s tenth interest rate hike in this round of tightening cycle came as promised.

On May 3, local time, the Federal Reserve Board (Fed) released the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy meeting. The Fed raised the target range of the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to between 5% and 5.25%. highest level since October.

Since March 2022, the Fed has raised interest rates by 500 basis points. At the same time, in order to match the new range of the federal funds rate, the Federal Reserve announced that it would simultaneously increase the overnight repurchase agreement and overnight reverse repurchase agreement rates to 5.25% and 5.05% respectively, and raise the interest rate on reserve balances to 5.15%. It was raised to 5.25%, and the various interest rates regulated by its policies have exceeded 5% in an all-round way.

Banking crisis continues

History is always surprisingly similar.

The last round of interest rate hikes coincided with the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Just two days before this round of interest rate hikes, the U.S. banking industry had another storm: On May 1, local time, the First Republic Bank, which had been struggling before, finally failed to escape the fate of bankruptcy—this is the second largest bank in U.S. history. It is also the third U.S. regional bank to be shut down and taken over in two months.

At the press conference that day, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell first responded to the risk of the banking industry, but still continued the Fed’s views on the banking system at the March Fed interest rate meeting. He believes that the overall situation of the banking industry has improved significantly compared with March, and the current US banking system is healthy and resilient.

“The strategy adopted by the United States is to allow banks to fail and take them over in a timely manner to fully guarantee the interests of customers so that the banking crisis will not spread at the customer level.” Hong Ben, general manager of the financial market department of Yinzhou Bank, told reporters, which means that the Federal Reserve will not Stop raising interest rates or start cutting interest rates when banks fail.

In fact, the current market is still worried about the status of the US banking industry, especially small and medium-sized banks. Westpac and Western Union both fell more than 25 percent the day after First Republic was acquired by JPMorgan Chase, triggering a fresh sell-off in regional banking stocks.

“It reflects that the continuous interest rate hikes have led to rising capital costs, and the pressure on the entire financial system has not yet eased.” Chen Xing, chief macro analyst at Caitong Securities, said that the vulnerability of the non-bank system has also attracted the attention of US regulators , according to a new rule that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is about to approve, large US hedge funds will face a 72-hour time limit to report significant losses to regulators. “This means that the pressure to guide the decline in the cost of funds may force the Fed to make the choice of loosening monetary policy.”

Businesses across the U.S. said banks have tightened lending standards since the banking crisis last month, according to an economic survey released by the Federal Reserve last month. An industry insider believes that if the US credit crunch continues, the US economy will fall into a vicious cycle of “credit crunch + recession”. If you dare not lend money, the risk of a hard landing for the U.S. economy is higher.

Solving inflation is a long way to go

For the Fed, it is still highly concerned about domestic inflation risks in the United States.

At the press conference, Powell used a longer space to emphasize his views and concerns about US inflation. He said that long-term inflation expectations are still relatively stable, but short-term inflation pressures are still high, and there is still a long way to go to bring inflation back to 2%. This is also an important variable that restricts whether the current monetary policy can be adjusted to loose.

“Full employment and stable prices are the two main policy goals of the Federal Reserve. Historical experience shows that if high inflation continues, it will inevitably lead to an increase in the cost of production and living, which will not only reduce the production vitality of enterprises, but also significantly weaken the consumption capacity of residents. This will also lead to economic development. There is no way to talk about it.” Zheng Hong, a macro researcher at Zheshang Futures, believes that compared with the long-term adverse effects of sustained high inflation, the Fed’s choice is that long-term pain is worse than short-term pain. To quote Fed Chairman Powell’s words, “In the long run, only maintaining price stability is the cornerstone of achieving full employment and a good economy.”

Judging from the year-on-year increase in CPI data in the United States, the level of inflation in the United States has indeed dropped sharply. After a year-on-year increase of 9.1% in June 2022, it has continued to fall for the ninth consecutive month. In March this year, the annual rate of CPI without seasonal adjustment was recorded at 5%, which was lower than the expected 5.2%, and it was the lowest since May 2021.

“This is likely to be the last rate hike in the Fed’s tightening cycle.” Chen Xing said that the rate hike of 25 basis points is still moderate. Powell also made it clear that the subsequent Fed policy will depend on data and economic conditions. “Considering that the risks of the U.S. banking industry are still fermenting, we believe that there is still a possibility of interest rate cuts within this year.” Chen Xing said.

Zheng Hong also held the same expectation: “Inflation in the United States has dropped significantly, and the hysteresis of monetary policy will further reduce the inflation trend. Long-term inflation expectations have also returned to a stable state, so the need to continue raising interest rates has been reduced.”

heightened risk of global recession

From the perspective of the world economy, the Federal Reserve has raised policy interest rates, and the policy spillover effect has become more and more obvious, forcing most countries to implement tightening monetary policies or strengthening capital outflow management, triggering the world economy to enter a cycle of monetary policy tightening and exacerbating the risk of world economic decoupling .

On May 4, local time, the European Central Bank announced that it would raise the three key interest rates in the euro zone by 25 basis points respectively. Since July last year, the European Central Bank has raised interest rates continuously, and has raised 375 basis points accumulatively. Prior to this, the United Kingdom and Canada also raised interest rates substantially. Some countries have implemented loose monetary policies. China, Turkey and Russia are in the cycle of cutting interest rates, and Japan keeps its negative interest rate monetary policy unchanged. At the same time, Russia, Iran, Syria and other countries are accelerating their decoupling from the US dollar.

It is worth mentioning that not long ago the International Monetary Fund (IMF) released two important reports: “World Economic Outlook Report” and “Global Financial Stability Report”. In the report, the IMF not only lowered its forecast for world economic growth this year to 2.8%, but also used a series of heavy words such as “great uncertainty”, “foggy” and “dangerous” to describe the outlook of the world economy.

“If the Federal Reserve maintains high interest rates, there is a high probability that the economies of various countries will decline in the short term. In the process, the global economic structure, production and supply chain, energy, etc. will be reshaped, and the future of the world economy will become more confusing. ’” said one industry insider.