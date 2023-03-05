Rakuten invites you to Bamberg

New date, so far but so far largely the old concept – in 2013 the market place, which started as Tradoria, invites you to its annual meeting in Bamberg. External speakers and exhibitors have not yet been determined, so it is not yet possible to estimate whether anything will develop there, even if the general schedule does not suggest it. In this respect, the event is certainly important for dealers who have a focus on Rakuten, but probably not a mandatory event for external parties or those with whom Rakuten “just goes along”. We, too, will probably save ourselves the visit this year.

This entry was posted on 12. Februar 2013 at 13:34 and is filed under Termine. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.