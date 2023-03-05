Home Business Rakuten 11. Mai Expo 2013
Business

Rakuten 11. Mai Expo 2013

by admin
Rakuten 11. Mai Expo 2013

Rakuten invites you to Bamberg

New date, so far but so far largely the old concept – in 2013 the market place, which started as Tradoria, invites you to its annual meeting in Bamberg. External speakers and exhibitors have not yet been determined, so it is not yet possible to estimate whether anything will develop there, even if the general schedule does not suggest it. In this respect, the event is certainly important for dealers who have a focus on Rakuten, but probably not a mandatory event for external parties or those with whom Rakuten “just goes along”. We, too, will probably save ourselves the visit this year.

This entry was posted on 12. Februar 2013 at 13:34 and is filed under Termine. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

See also  Eurozone: retail sales fall in June, -3.7% yoy. How could the ECB read this data?

You may also like

Musk’s “Investor Day” reveals “Grand Plan 3” Tesla...

Counterpoint: Apple will bag around 85 percent of...

Murphy’s Law – What can go wrong?

Greece – Again protests in Greek cities after...

Commerzbank for Linde: The 10 percent Dax discount...

Pension: After 2025, the contribution rate threatens to...

Data protection management (DSM) using Stackfield Page 1...

Canalys: tablet market despite the crisis in the...

WE are premium partners of the Bundesliga…

Thoughtfully cut pensions. Shock pensions. That’s who will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy