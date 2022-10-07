Listen to the audio version of the article

Crugnola or De Tommaso. These are the two contenders to win the drivers’ title for the 2022 season who in Verona, at the 40th Due Valli rally, are 25.5 points behind the Citroën driver.

The last act for the 2022 drivers title

The roads of the Due Valli rally are therefore ready to offer the decisive face to face between Andrea Crugnola and Damiano De Tommaso to assign the Ciar Sparco drivers title. Between the two color-bearers of Aci Team Italia from Varese, the balance hangs heavily in favor of the former, championship leader together with Ometto in the Citroën C3 Rally2. Crugnola, in fact, could become Italian Champion for the second time already with a first or second best time in the Power Stage, or by finishing in fourth final place for the race of the Absolute. De Tommaso, former Italian Promotion Champion, flanked by Bizzocchi (he did most of the season with Giorgia Ascalone) on the Skoda Fabia Rally2, has no other chance but to win everything, both the Power Stage and the Ciar Sparco race and hope that the rival at least does not start strong.

Valid for four championships plus the Suzuki trophy

Around Verona on the days of Friday 7 and Saturday 8 October an unmissable show for national motoring will be staged, decisive for the fate of the two major series (Ciar and Cira) which will be accompanied by the final challenge for the Rally Cup of 3 ^ Zona Aci Sport, in addition to the validity for historic cars in the Zone Rally Trophy. The event organized by Ac Verona and Aci Verona Sport will thus celebrate 50 years of history since its first edition in 1972. For the occasion it will be able to boast an impressive fleet of 187 competitors among the best drivers, navigators and cars on asphalt of the whole country, called to the confrontation on eleven special stages for 121.12 timed kilometers, immersed in a course of 424.65 kilometers in total.

The program of the event

The event will have Piazza Brà as the stage, in the heart of Verona, chosen as the scenario both for the start of the Rally Due Valli, scheduled for Friday from 14:06, and for the final award ceremony scheduled from 20:30 on Saturday .

The race can be followed from the first kilometers of the initial Power Stage thanks to live coverage on Rai Sport (channel 57 Dt) and Aci Sport TV (channel 228 Sky, acisport.it, Facebook), which will keep everyone in suspense as it could assign immediately the title of Italian Champions. After this, two other special stages will take place again on Friday evening, with the two passages on the “San Francesco” section (12.80 km) scheduled at 18:31 and in the fascinating night version at 21:57.