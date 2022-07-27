Listen to the audio version of the article

Victory for Damiano De Tommaso and Giorgia Ascalone (Skoda Fabia Rally2 Evo) at the 10th edition of the Rally di Roma Capitale, the event organized by Motorsport Italia and Max Rendina valid for the FIA ​​European Rally Championship (ERC) and for the Absolute Italian Rally Championship Sparco (Ciar). Second place for Campedelli-Canton on Skoda Fabia R5 and closing the podium of Ciar Crugnola-Ometto on Citroën C3 R5.

De Tommaso-Ascalone: ​​protagonists immediately

The 26-year-old driver from Varese, together with his Salento codriver, achieved a historic success, the first for him at European level, at the end of a highly prestigious performance. The crew immediately took the lead after the SSS1 “Colosseo ACI Roma”, the special stage show set up in the Colle Oppio area in front of the most famous Roman amphitheater in the world, which inaugurated hostilities on Friday evening with a shot of exciting eye. Thanks to this first scratch, De Tommaso also won the special Trophy dedicated to Pasquale Amoroso, manager at the ACI Motor Sports Directorate who passed away a few years ago.

Varese duel between De Tommaso-Crugnola

Saturday pitted De Tommaso driving his Skoda Fabia R5 with the leader of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship Andrea Crugnola in a Citroen C3 R5. Crugnola took the lead with great experience at the end of the first stage and built a good advantage, but a problem with the accelerator encountered on Sunday morning forced him to chase with more than a minute of gap. The Citroën driver thus finished third in the Ciar, complaining for what could have been and was not, given that De Tommaso, his direct rival in the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship, narrowed the gap to just 9 points. for Campedelli and Canton on Skoda Fabia R5 who compete for the European Championship and right here in Rome they collect the best result of the season in the ERC.

Numerous protagonists out

But the Rally di Roma Capitale was also tough and treacherous for many and not just for the heat. Basso and Granai on Hyundai i20 N R5, winners here again last year, had a difficult weekend, first slowed down by three early starts (one of which in the qualifying stage), then off due to an off road that damaged the equipment safety of their car. Withdrawal also for Andolfi-Fenoli on Skoda Fabia R5, which damaged the engine by going off the road in the same stretch of Basso. Out also for Battistolli-Fappani also on Skoda Fabia R5, who were forced to retire on the last transfer to Fiuggi due to an anomaly in the fuel pump.

The charm of Rome has struck again

Beyond the ranking, the 2022 edition of the Rally di Roma Capitale will be remembered for the prologue evening on Friday 22 July which led the competitors first to the usual departure from Castel Sant’Angelo and then to the show rehearsal at the Colosseum. An unprecedented (and equal) organizational effort by the staff of Motorsport Italia which has allowed the creation of an unprecedented show, destined to remain in the history books of this sport.