Rally Finland: Toyota again on the top step of the podium

At the foot of the podium Suninen who with his Hyundai i20 N came close to the podium just 4.3 seconds late. Fifth an outstanding returner: Latvala, the Toyota team principal on this occasion returned to wearing overalls and helmet to support the team and enjoy this unique event.

Sixth absolute position and first of rally2 for Solberg, the son of the fathers faced a difficult race in a constant way which however saw him excel in the RC2 category with his Skoda Fabia RS Rally2.

Seventh place for Pajari on Skoda Fabia RS rally2 followed by Formaus on Ford Fiesta rally2, Gryazin on Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 and, to close the top ten, Mikkelsen also on the new jewel of the Czech company.

Classification of conductors and constructors

After nine races since the start of the season, Rovampera leads the drivers’ standings with 170 points, followed by Evans with 145, Neuville with 134, Tanak with 104 and Ogier with 98 points.

While in the constructors’ standings, Toyota excels with 378 points, followed by Hyundai at 311 and M-Sport Ford at 205.

