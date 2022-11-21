Listen to the audio version of the article

A great return for the last round of the Wrc which saw crews and teams fly to Japan, to Toyota’s home, where it hasn’t been raced since 2010. But where it was Hyundai who scored a one-two, bringing the fifth to the bulletin board seasonal success with Neuville and Tänak, first and second respectively. To close the podium Katsuta on Toyota Yaris Rally1.

Lots of pitfalls and twists

A race, the one in Japan, which immediately put expert drivers in difficulty. First the fire in Sordo’s car which raised several doubts about the safety of these hybrid rally cars, then Ogier, the 2021 world champion and eight-time world champion, who had a puncture on Friday, losing almost three minutes. Until the last day which reversed the situation with the arrival of rain which made the choice of tires and the crews’ strategy fundamental. The Hyundai team got the better of it, bringing home a nice one-two right in the home of its direct rivals, Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The Neuville-Evans duel

Nice challenge between Neuville (Hyundai) and Evans (Toyota) who chased each other at a rate of seconds until the second had to raise the white flag due to going off the road which also caused him a puncture and, consequently, a delay by almost 2 minutes which made him relegate to fifth position. It should be remembered that the two drivers, in uncertain weather conditions, made an opposite choice of tyres: Evans opted for hard tires (dry) while Neuville believed in the rain by mounting wet tyres.

Katsuta rises from debacle Toyota

There was great expectation and excitement for the last round of the WRC which, after a long time (the last edition was in 2010 and with a dirt surface), returned to Japan and should have been a great celebration for Toyota, already world champion manufacturers and drivers with Rovamperä. But things didn’t go as hoped and the local team got the tires wrong and suffered heavy delays in the rain, perhaps due to a non-optimal set-up for those conditions.

The young driver Katsuta took care of relieving the Toyota debacle a bit despite the fact that he had a puncture in the penultimate race, losing more than a minute advantage over Ogier and reaching the finish line with only 12.3 seconds of advantage.