Rally of Finland: all ready for the ninth round of the world championship

A rally on very fast dirt roads that have made the history of this sport. Everything is ready for the Rally of Finland which runs until Sunday 6 August, the home race for Toyota Gazoo Racing which firmly holds the leadership in the Constructors’ standings.

Rovamperä-show in the home race

The rally will be a homecoming not only for Toyota Gazoo Racing, which is based in host city Jyväskylä, but also for its reigning world champions Kalle Rovanperä and Jonne Halttunen, both natives of the Finnish city. This will be the first time the pair have competed in a WRC round on the event’s grounds since they clinched the world championship last October, when Rovanperä became the youngest ever driver champion.

The 22-year-old now returns home fresh from a dominating win last week on the fast Estonian gravel, a win that extended his championship lead to 55 points with five rounds remaining.

Event schedule

The dirt roads in the forests around Jyväskylä are considered the spiritual home of Rallying, renowned worldwide for their speed and the presence of numerous jumps and bumps. This year the event kicks off with an inaugural ceremony before shakedown on Thursday morning.

The traditional mixed-surface Harju stage to Jyväskyla will kick off the race tonight, and will be re-raced late on Friday after two four-stage transitions to the north-east – a classic. The Laukaa and Lankamaa stages have been deeply revised, while the legendary Myhinpää and Halttula return for the first time respectively since 2015 since 1995.