Rally San Marino: victory for Gryazin (Skoda). Crugnola (Citroen) first in the Absolute Italian Rally Sparco Championship

The roads of the Italian Absolute Rally Sparco Championship and the Italian Rally Gravel Championship crossed on the white roads, rich in rallying history, of the 51st San Marino Rally. Two races in one which culminated in a final standings in which the protagonists of the off-road series prevailed. Nikolay Gryazin together with Kostantin Aleksandrov, on a Skoda Fabia Rally2, in fact conquered the success in the race of the Republic of San Marino, at the seasonal debut in the tricolor Terra, at the end of a largely dominated challenge. Behind them was staged a challenge in the challenge between the two best interpreters of Italian rallies of recent times, the two leaders of the national series. On one side reigning absolute champion Andrea Crugnola with Pietro Ometto on Citroen C3 Rally2, on the other the holder of the Terra title Paolo Andreucci together with Rudy Briani on another Skoda. A generational clash, a duel between riders, but also between two major tire manufacturers with the Pirellis accompanying the race of Gryazin and Crugnola and the MRFs, built in India, which equip Andreucci.

Crugnola stretches in the Championship, but everything is still open

Behind the winner Gryazin, Andrea Crugnola got the upper hand at the photo finish, who snatched the second position from Paolo Andreucci in the last of the 9 special stages, on the longest Lunano, by just 1 tenth of a second. This is therefore the fourth consecutive victory for the driver from Varese, the heaviest considering the 1.5 coefficient which allows him, together with the 2 points obtained in the initial Power Stage held on Friday, to extend to the top of the CIAR Sparco standings now at 108 points . An impressive haul, but with four rallies still on the calendar, two of which with a coefficient of 1.5, nothing is written yet. The third place doesn’t do justice to the great performance of Andreucci from Garfagnana, the fastest in the inaugural round, who can however settle for second place for the Terra, considered transparent Crugnola for that classification, which allows him to consolidate his championship leadership.

At the foot of the general podium were Fabio Andolfi and Nicolò Gonella, very close in terms of times to the leader of the CIAR Sparco classification and with the weight of 10″ of penalties accumulated on the first day of the rally which, accounts in hand, did not allow them to aim all the way for first place for the major league. Giandomenico Basso went out on the penultimate special stage with Lorenzo Granai on a Skoda, just in view of the finish line and in any case at the end of a non-high-profile race.

Forty-five penalties: how the ranking changes

The San Marino Rally ended with a lot of talk. Never before had a rally been seen with 45 crews penalized for having clocked in 2 minutes early at CO 8 (document 5.5). A situation that makes you think: on the one hand an information circular but on the other the failure to correct the roadmap. In the end, however, the two-minute penalty (according to the Regulations, every minute in advance to the stamp is equivalent to a minute of penalty) saw the final classification change; in fact, in fifth place we find Daniele Ceccoli and Piercarlo Capolongo who, thanks to the experience of the Piedmontese co-driver, did not run into the penalty. Tommaso Ciuffi passes fifth to sixth place, paired with Pietro Cigni. The performance of the Florentine driver is particularly noteworthy also because in the summary score of the trials won he is, with Andreucci, one of the two drivers who did better than Gryazin in qualifying, winner at the end of seven timed sections.

Two driving wheels in the sign of Pisani

Sweet victory also for Gianandrea Pisani and Andrea Colapietro, the fourth consecutive victory over four rounds for the driver from Lucca, absolute star performer in the CIAR Two Wheel Drives. The Pietrasantino was the benchmark for the category, colonized by the Peugeot 208 Rally 4, even on white roads. On several occasions during the morning, however, Fabio Farina managed to respond, navigated by Gabriele Zanni, who had managed to momentarily take the lead of the standings thanks to two successes in the individual special stages; in the end, however, the driver from Trentino finished 6.5” behind the leader Pisani. Third place for Nicolò Marchioro and Marco Marchetti.