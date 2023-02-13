The i20 N rally1 presented in Sweden showed extreme choices in terms of set-up which led to extreme tire wear up to the punctures of Breen and Lappi. Where the latter had the worst crashing into a snowdrift.

Toyota shrewd but not to the fullest

After the exciting start to the season with the Ogier-Rovamperä double, Latvala’s team showed up in Sweden in a very shrewd way and without that pungent vein to which we have been accustomed for some time now.

The young reigning World Champion Rovamperä was very linear in his results, reaching the finish line in fourth position, a handful of seconds from the podium, only 5.1 seconds from Neuville. But also in the declaration at the end of the race, the Finnish driver stated that he didn’t want to exaggerate in the Power Stage in order not to take the five extra points and start first in the next round in Mexico. A true strategist’s choice as starting first on an unpaved surface is a disadvantage as the rail references are missing and the grip is different and, if Rovamperä had taken the five points he would perhaps have been first in the standings and therefore forced to start with the number one. In this case, however, the winner Tänak is at the top of the standings and he will be the one to lead the way in the next round.

Only fifth Evans but he can be happy to have scored the second fastest time in the Power Stage, gaining four extra points.

Italians in the world: good experience on the snow

There were four Italian crews at the start of Rally Sweden and three at the finish, unfortunately the reigning Wrc2 master world champion, Mauro Miele, was forced to retire after hitting a snowdrift.