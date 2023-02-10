Listen to the audio version of the article

Everything is ready for a new and exciting appointment with the World Rally Championship, the second of the season, on the snowy roads of Sweden.

The pretenders to victory are ready and the Toyota Gazoo Racing team tries again after the good start to the season with the one-two Ogier-Rovanperä at the Monte-Carlo rally. To underline the presence of an Italian Bertelli-Scattolin with the official Toyota Yaris Rally1.

Rally Sweden: race history and programme

Part of the inaugural World Rally season fifty years ago, Rally Sweden is the only true winter round on the calendar. Last year it moved to new premises in Umeå: the largest city in northern Sweden and closer to the Arctic Circle than the country’s capital, Stockholm. As well as providing greater assurance of the extreme conditions that rallying is known for, the move also brought about faster roads. Special studded tires bite into the surface to provide impressive grip and help make this one of the fastest rallies of the year.

The rally on Thursday evening with a short ‘sprint’ stage in Umeå, which is run again on Friday after two rounds of three stages: Brattby and Sarsjöliden in the west were ridden on Saturday and Sunday respectively last year, while Botsmark in the north is new . Saturday’s repeated three-stage loop begins with two new stages: Norrby and Floda, which is the northernmost stage of the rally and also the longest at 28.25 kilometres. A double-length version of the Umeå stage rounds out the day and doubles as the rally-ending Power Stage on Sunday following two passes of another new stage, Västervik.

Sweden: positive ground for Toyota

Sweden was the scene of Toyota’s first WRC victory in 2017, when Jari-Matti Latvala (now Team Principal) took victory in just the team’s second event. Since then the team has achieved three more first-place finishes in the last three editions of the rally, including the maiden victory for the Gr Yaris Rally1 a year ago in the hands of Kalle Rovanperä. A result kick-started Rovanperä’s race to his maiden Drivers’ Championship, and the Finn will return to Sweden again this year effectively leading the title race as Ogier participates in a partial schedule and Takamoto replaces him Katsuta who then joins the main three-car line-up for the first time, alongside Rovanperä and Elfyn Evans. But there will still be four Toyotas in action in the top class in Sweden, as Italian Lorenzo Bertelli becomes the first customer driver to compete in the Gr Yaris Rally1 Hybrid.