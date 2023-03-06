Ralph Hamers is sailing with UBS on the wave of success – and other stock market tips of the week In “Switzerland at the weekend”, our money columnist François Bloch writes why the “Flying Dutchman” is causing a sensation at UBS.

Now there is enthusiasm among my readership after the announcement of the excellent annual financial statements for 2022 at the end of February at the Italian wind jacket specialist Moncler (MONC IM): With an investment return of +115.72% over the last five years, your calculations add up completely. The EUR 16.3 billion title should fuel the share price again this year with a record return on sales of 30.5%. While the company’s turnover in 2019 was still 1.628 billion euros, an increase to 3.342 billion euros by 2024 should be possible. («Forza Italia»: reloading with style)