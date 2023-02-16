Listen to the audio version of the article

Ram, which is the stars and stripes brand of Stellantis, has unveiled the images of the production version of the new 1500 REV electric pick-up. After the debut of the concept at CES 2023, the production model will arrive in the USA during 2024. Reservations are already open on the RamRev.com website where, by paying 100 dollars, you can be sure of being among the first to have it.

Ram 1500 REV rear three-quarters

Three of the main competitors of the Rev

The pick-up will immediately have to compete with both the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T and also with the Silverado EV, the electric models already available on the market. The images demonstrate that the Ram 1500 Rev takes many elements from the concept. This is the case with the LEDs on the front and on the tailgate. The cabin loses its aerodynamic appendages for a more traditional shape.

Ram 1500 Revolution Battery-electric Vehicle (BEV) Concept dashboard

The most hi-tech breakthrough for the passenger compartment

Inside, the displays manage instrumentation, infotainment and a space dedicated to the passenger with a different setting compared to the model with internal combustion engines. There is no trace, however, of the third row of folding seats which aroused great curiosity at CES. The 1500 Rev is Ram’s first electric model, but it’s also Stellantis’ first battery-powered pickup.

Ram 1500 REV front

Technical information to be defined

The new Ram brings to the debut a fundamental technical novelty: the platform reserved for battery-powered Stla Frame flatbed trucks. The other detailed technical information, relating to power, torque, batteries and autonomy, however, have not yet been revealed. In any case, for the new platform there was talk of about 800 km, a figure that will be confirmed during the homologation stage.

The extended range has been confirmed

It is confirmed that the vehicle will offer options for a much longer range, opening up the possibility that electric propulsion is combined with other devices. It should be noted that Stellantis has never mentioned a range extender option for the Stla Frame platform and therefore the presence of an internal combustion engine seems to be completely excluded.