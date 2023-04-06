Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis restarts in the USA from Ram, the historic brand with stars and stripes that presented the 1500 REV super pick-up at the NY Show.

“We are ready to have 50% of electric sales in 2030 in the United States – explained Carlos Tavares, the group’s CEO present at the Show – our electric offensive in North America begins with the full-electric Ram 1500 REV, but also with two new Jeeps to be followed by the other Chrysler and Dodge brands”.

Ram 1500 REV, super batteries for long autonomy

The highly anticipated technical characteristics of the light pick-up were also unveiled at the 2023 New York Motor Show: in fact, it will be possible to choose between the REV variants with 168 kWh battery and 563 km of autonomy and 229 kWh with 805 km of autonomy. It will be possible to use 350 kW columns for recharging to recover up to 177 km of autonomy in just 10 minutes thanks to the 800 Volt architecture which is also able to provide for bidirectional recharging, the function of the future for EVs.

Ram 1500 REV, a system power of 654 hp

On board the new Ram there are two sockets to power external devices: one with 3.6 kW in the 494-liter front trunk and one with 7.2 kW in the rear body. Regardless of the battery, the twin-engine 340 hp powertrain on each axle offers a total system power of 654 hp and 800 Nm of torque and allows you to reach 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. The maximum payload is 1,225 kg, while the towing capacity reaches 6,350 kg.

Ram 1500 REV, a record autonomy in the future

Furthermore, the front engine can be disconnected in certain driving conditions, while the rear engine integrates an electronic limited slip differential. For the future, the arrival of the Ram 1500 REV XR with a record autonomy is confirmed, but it still remains to be understood whether this variant will adopt both batteries or specific technology or if, instead, it will pave the way for a Range Extender.

Ram 1500 REV, with Pirelli Scorpion tyres

To improve the vehicle’s efficiency, the engineers worked on aerodynamics, obtaining a Cx of 0.34. The result was contributed by the entire underbody fairing developed for the Stla Frame platform which also offers the rear multi-link layout and the adaptive Four Corner Active Air suspension and 5 operating modes Normal, Aero, Normal, Off Road 1, Off Road 2 and Entry/Exit. The tires are Italian Pirelli Scorpion on 22-inch rims.