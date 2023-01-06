Listen to the audio version of the article

Stellantis showed up at CES 2023 with its new Ram 1500 Revolution bev Concept electric pick-up which is one of the next models that will compete in the group’s ambitious project that intends to drastically reduce its carbon footprint by the end of the decade.

The Ram 1500 BEV, according to what was declared by Stellantis, will be available in the North American market in 2024, and it is in the form of a “Concept”. This means that what is shown will lead the way in terms of design of the definitive model that will go into production.

The concept sports an elegant and up-to-date look, where the long wheelbase and a set-back windshield are noticeable. The darkened front houses an illuminated “Ram” badge, located amidst the LEDs. The heavy-duty skid plate on the bumper hides the integrated tow hooks. The taillights and Ram badge on the tailgate also feature LED technology.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept, as mentioned built on the STLA Frame EV body-on-frame platform, integrates an electric motor per axle, a feature that allows it to provide all-wheel drive. On performance, range, the brand is not yet unbalanced, but claims that it is possible to “tuck in” up to 100 miles (160 km) of range in about 10 minutes with a quick charge from 800 volts DC up to 350 kW.

Certainly an interesting gem proposed by the 1500 Revolution is the Shadow mode. In practice, when activated, the pick-up, like a good dog, autonomously follows the driver as he walks. According to Ram, this novelty becomes useful when, for example, short trips need to be made within a construction site.

Finally, the compatibility with level 3 autonomous driving should be noted. Ram explains if set, “the interior lights, the AR HUD, the intelligent seats and the steering wheel work together to give the driver a higher level situational awareness”.