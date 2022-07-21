Listen to the audio version of the article

Randstad Italia closes a 2021 with double-digit growth results and with an expansion of its market share in our country, where every week it manages an average of 53,800 workers with active leasing contracts, but also 13,582 profiles in administration hired indefinitely in the corso and another 14,128 people hired in companies through research and selection. This leads to a total of 192,966 contracts activated to 118,206 workers in 2021, up by 24%.

If, on the other hand, we look at the company’s turnover in Italy, growth is even more sustained. In 2021, turnover reached 1.979 billion euros, up 36% compared to the previous year. Direct employees have become 2,755 employees, also thanks to the 484 hires and a total of 700 professionals have been integrated into the workforce between the end of 2020 and the whole of 2021,

The events of recent years, between the pandemic and the geopolitical situation, «have confronted us with challenges with a great impact also on the world of work – explains Marco Ceresa, group CEO of Randstad -. Maintaining a positive vision even in moments of greatest difficulty, Randstad reacted with new investments, without giving up on planned projects. We have hired hundreds of people directly on the staff, we have provided skills and strengths to support the health emergency, we have opened dozens of new branches and transformed smart working and academies into strengths and professional turning points for workers and students “.

Looking at the budget of the activities, the agency provided over 2 million hours of training to temporary workers and 40,835 hours of internal training, 20,000 oriented students. For the agency, 2021 was the year 2021 of actions to combat climate change and to improve equity, diversity and inclusion. Today Randstad in Italy is an organization composed of 79% by women, who are 43.4% of the people in senior management positions in the company and 42.9% of the management team. 72.6% of new hires in 2021 were women and, of these, over 66% are under the age of 30. The strong concentration of young people and women has prompted the agency to strengthen its commitment to support the family sphere and parenthood: in 2021, it paid out € 361,124 in kindergarten contributions to its employees, while € 314,000 were offered by “Randstad Grow Up”, which provides for a contribution of € 1,000 per year from the birth of the child to the age of six.