Range Rover Sport, the «SV» version arrives: it is the most powerful and dynamic ever

The high performance Range Rover is back, managed by the SVO division, special Vehicle Operations which has created the best performing cars of the English brand. It’s called Range Rover Sport SV (it loses the O) and is therefore the umpteenth result of the team that deals with special models of the British group JLR which, thus, has created the most dynamic and technologically advanced version of the sports SUV. Based on the latest generation of the Range Rover Sport, it is also one of Land Rover’s latest internal combustion engine cars, given that the British group will launch the electric Range Rover as early as next year, which will be followed in rapid succession by the battery-powered variants of the Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Sport, Evoque and Velar.

Range Rover Sport SV, could be the last Range doc

The sporty SV could be the last Range to offer the typical chromosomes of the British group that has happily cut its 75th birthday, but it has recently decided to launch the new aesthetic and functional philosophy renamed House of Brands for which the names of main models such as the Range Rover itself, but also the Discovery and the Defender are destined to become independent sub-brands. A turning point for which the group will invest a substantial amount equal to a total of 17 billion euros over the next 5 years

Range Rover Sport SV with supercar performance

The performance that is worthy of a supercar is guaranteed by the 635 hp and 750 Nm or 800 with Launch control provided by the new 4,400 cc V8 biturbo mild hybrid 48V which means 60 hp and 50 Nm more than the previous Range Sport SVR Supercharged 5.0 V8. And a contribution to driving dynamics is guaranteed by the 76 kg weight saving of the 23-inch carbon fiber rims in addition to the carbon ceramic brakes, one of the many options that allow a reduction in unsprung weight of 34 kg with the front calipers of the Brembo with eight pistons.

Range Rover Sport SV and weight reduction

In terms of weight savings, the Carbon Revolution rims should also be taken into account, which allow a saving of about 35.6 kg compared to the normal alloy inches. There is a lot of carbon on the Range SV.

Starting with the bonnet, the front splitter, the profiles of the air intakes and the grille frame. But the Range Rover Sport SV is based on a platform that has benefited from major changes from the suspension to the hydraulic dampers, up to the height-adjustable air springs: all for an ideal set-up in all conditions.