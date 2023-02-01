Listen to the audio version of the article

World premiere debut on TikTok for the restyling Range Rover Velar, updated in design but above all in the interior and equipment. Recognizable from the first glance for the new super-slim Pixel Led headlights, His Majesty’s SUV changes mainly on board where the new single 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen integrated in the central console and brand new gear lever arrive. News also in terms of technical characteristics, with the plug-in hybrid version capable of traveling up to 64 kilometers in electric mode thanks to the presence of the new increased 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery. The choice of TikTok for its global debut is curious and one hour ahead of online media. The reason? The Range Rover Velar restyling starts at over 71,000 euros and the most important “slice” of TikTok users goes from 24 years of age and under; power of Chinese teenage millionaires or the will to target a younger clientele in Europe as well?

Range Rover Velar 2023 connected interior

The facelifted Range Rover Velar is the first to feature next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment, which incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions within the new 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. Controls for climate, seats and audio volume are always visible on either side of the screen via new sidebars, with multifunctional scroll controls on either side. These virtual buttons are always visible and provide instant access to frequently used functions, including individual temperature controls for the first row of seats, audio volume and Terrain Response modes. Pivi Pro supports connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto both wirelessly, while wireless charging has a new position on the dashboard. 80% of the vehicle’s programmable modules – from Pivi Pro infotainment to navigation, diagnostics, engine and chassis systems – are able to receive updates via OTA. There is also the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Radical change also for the gear lever, inspired by what was seen on the new Sport and Classic. Among the new features on board are cleaner air thanks to the Cabin Air Purification system and greater acoustic comfort ensured by the active noise cancellation of the Meridian audio systems

Alternative to leather interior

Range Rover Velar continues to offer an alternative to leather, as well as new seat designs and new materials. This combines the Danish Kvadrat wool fabric with Ultrafabrics inserts in polyurethane fabric, perforated in a Diamond Herringbone pattern. Inspired by tailoring fabrics, Kvadrat’s wool blend is 58 percent lighter than leather. This innovative fabric has undergone rigorous durability testing in the Range Rover laboratories to ensure its proverbial durability for the life of the vehicle; these include 60,000 cycles of abrasion testing, equivalent to 10 years of use, and a UV test capable of replicating three years’ sun exposure in just one month. Four new leather upholstery colors are introduced: Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet. These are complemented by a thoughtful choice of details, such as the new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, center console surrounds and air vents.

Range Velar restyling diesel, petrol and phev

It completes the range of engines available on the renewed Velar. It starts with the P250 petrol engine with 250 horsepower, 2.0-litre four-cylinder, 365 Nm of torque at 1,300-4,500 rpm, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive. Switching to diesel, all four-wheel drive with 8-speed gearbox, you can choose between the D200’s 2.0-litre mhev 4-cylinder with 204 horsepower or the more powerful 300-horsepower 3.0-litre mhev six-cylinder of the D300 with 650 Nm of torque maxima The 404 horsepower P400 plug-in hybrid version completes the offer. Adaptive Dynamics is standard on all six-cylinder and PHEV models, as well as all four-cylinder models with Dynamic HSE specification, and ensures suspension stiffness is optimized for the driving conditions, enhancing ride comfort and handling. Four trim levels are available: Velar S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography.

Range Velar plug-in hybrid, increased electric range

New larger 19.2kWh lithium-ion battery offers 21 percent increase in range; WLTP certification registers a range in electric mode of up to 64 km and CO2 emissions of 38g/km.