Ranking of the safest cars: the Chinese Nio beats Tesla

The ranking of the safest cars

China beats Tesla safely. The independent European body Euro N capwhich since 1997 evaluates the safety of cars through crash tests, has changed its evaluation standards by raising the parameters of what can be defined as asafe car. After revision 2023 the protocols include the new systems for detecting the presence of children and all vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. All new models subjected to the stringent tests of the Euro NCAP will henceforth have to meet the updated targets.

The Chinese take the lead

Before the introduction of the new protocol in the first two places there were two Teslas, they followed Lexus, Volvo, Subaru, Mercedes and Bmw. Now, however, the first cars to get the five stars of the maximum score with the new standards are two electric models of the Chinese manufacturer Nio: the sedan ET5 and the suv EL7. Both showed a good level of passive safety, with adequate protection for the knees and thighbones of the driver and passenger, as well as for occupants seated in various positions.

Specifically, the Child ET5 it scored 96% protection for adults and 85% for children. While the systems to counter impacts with vulnerable road users obtained 83%, with the Adas (among other things, they include emergency braking with recognition of pedestrians and cyclists and detection of driver fatigue), which they stopped at 81%.

Safety even under water

The Child ET5 and the EL7 they are also equipped with an advanced eCall system, which alerts the emergency services following an accident, and a system that activates the brakes after an impact, so as to avoid secondary collisions. The Chinese house ensures that in the event of immersion, the windows and doors continue to function long enough to allow people to leave the vehicle