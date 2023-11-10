Ransomware Attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Causes Chaos in U.S. Treasury Market

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) has confirmed that its system was the target of a ransomware attack, leading to disruptions in some systems and causing chaos in the U.S. Treasury market. This attack is suspected to have originated from a hacker group with a Russian background, known for targeting high-profile companies such as Boeing.

ICBC Financial Services Co., Ltd. (ICBCFS), a subsidiary of ICBC in the United States, released a statement on its official website confirming that the ransomware attack on Wednesday, November 8, caused system outages. The affected system was immediately isolated, and an investigation was launched with the support of information security experts. ICBCFS reassured that U.S. Treasury bond trades and repurchase financing transactions were successfully settled despite the attack.

The Singapore Branch of ICBC clarified that their system was not affected by the incident, as reported in an email to Lianhe Zaobao on Friday, November 10. Similarly, the New York Branch of ICBC was reported to have remained unaffected.

According to Bloomberg, the attack briefly disrupted the U.S. Treasury market, with some transactions unable to be settled. The group allegedly behind the attack, known as Lockbit, has a history of using malware to encrypt files on victims’ computers and demanding payment for their release. Lockbit has previously targeted organizations such as Boeing, British ION Trading Company, and Royal Mail.

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) identified Lockbit as the most active ransomware group in the world last year. Victims of Lockbit attacks also include Japan’s largest seaport, the California Department of Treasury, and a Canadian children’s hospital.

ICBCFS reiterated that the systems of ICBC and its affiliates, both domestic and foreign, were not affected by the incident. The bank is actively working on recovery efforts in collaboration with law enforcement authorities and professional information security experts.

