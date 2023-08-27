Home » Rape Palermo, the victim: “Tired of those who judge me, you broke”
Business

Rape Palermo, the victim: “Tired of those who judge me, you broke”

by admin
Rape Palermo, the victim: “Tired of those who judge me, you broke”

Group rape in Palermo, the victim breaks the silence: “You broke, don’t judge me”

He decided to speak, also entrusting his outburst to his own page social and accusing those who stigmatize her videos accusing her of deserving the violence. It’s about the 19 year old from Palermo raped on the night of July 7 at the Foro Italico.

“Honestly, I’m tired of being polite, so I’m telling you in French, you’ve been pissing me off with things like ‘ah but she makes videos on TikTok with obscene songs’, ‘it’s normal that this happens to her’, or ‘but sure about how she dresses. I should care, but I’m not saying it for me… More than anything if you go write things like that to girls who have things like me happen to them, and they make posts like me, they could kill themselves. You know what that means suicide?”.

And he continues: “I already knew that someone would be clever, but I remain myself and not even if you pay me I’ll change. Therefore shut your mouth… Rather than judging a raped girl”.

READ ALSO: Palermo rape, fake profiles and video hunting: here’s what users risk

Gang rape in Palermo, the hypothesis of the sale of the video on violence

In the meantime, the investigators and the carabinieri found the video of the violence, which is suspected to have been sold to someone on the net, on the phone of Angelo Flores, the aggressor who spoke first.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Shanghai Shipping Exchange Reports Slight Insufficiency in Export...

Markets Anticipate Rate Hike as Investors Await Powell’s...

World tourism ready for rebirth. Invest in the...

National Standing Committee Prioritizes Pharmaceutical R&D and Medical...

Food supply at risk: JPMorgan gives stock tips

Peruvian cement company Unacem expands its presence in...

Audi: sustainability passes through the recycling of rare...

U.S. Stocks Sustain Gains, Dow Jones Industrial Average...

Swiss lunar vehicle – From Freiburg to the...

Exchange Rate Between Mexican Peso and US Dollar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy