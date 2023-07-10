Rapid Growth in Number of Motor Vehicles and New Energy Vehicles in China

China Records Increase in Motor Vehicle Numbers

Beijing, July 9th (Reporter Zhang Tianpei) – The Ministry of Public Security has revealed that the number of motor vehicles in China has reached a staggering 426 million as of the end of June this year. Out of this total, there were 328 million cars and 16.2 million new energy vehicles. Furthermore, there are approximately 513 million people in China, including 475 million car drivers.

China currently boasts 88 cities with more than 1 million cars. Among them, 24 cities, including Beijing and Chengdu, have over 3 million cars.

Statistics from the first half of this year indicate that there were 16.88 million newly registered motor vehicles nationwide, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.9%. Out of this figure, 11.75 million were newly registered cars, revealing a significant rise of 5.8%.

The number of new energy vehicles in China, as of the end of June, reached 16.2 million, and of these, 12.594 million were pure electric vehicles, accounting for an impressive 77.8% of the total number of new energy vehicles. Throughout the first half of this year, there were 3.128 million newly registered new energy vehicles, comprising 26.6% of all new vehicle registrations. This achievement represents a remarkable year-on-year increase of 41.6%, setting a record high.

Moreover, the first half of this year recorded 11.91 million newly licensed drivers nationwide, reflecting a substantial year-on-year increase of 8%. Additionally, the “light traction trailer” licensed model (C6) has seen 950,000 people attain the license. During the same period, a total of 11.34 million motor vehicle transfer registrations were handled nationwide, with car transfer registrations making up 10.57 million transactions, marking a year-on-year increase of 5.3%.

The recent surge in motor vehicle numbers raises concerns over issues such as traffic congestion and pollution levels in cities across China. Authorities will need to address these challenges, particularly in the cities with the highest number of cars.

[Responsible editor: Zhang Yi]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

