Recently, Dalian Sinovel Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. has received frequent good news. While being shortlisted for the list of “creating a world-class specialized and special new enterprise” issued by the State Council, its subsidiary Dalian Sinovel Marine Crankshaft Co., Ltd. has added a total of new orders in the first two months of this year. Volume achieved a year-on-year increase of 42%.

Like Dalian Heavy Industry, many industrial enterprises above the designated size in our province have also achieved a “good start”. According to statistics, in the first two months of this year, the added value of industrial enterprises above designated size in our province increased by 3% year-on-year, 0.6 percentage points higher than the national average.

From a regional perspective, the year-on-year growth rate of industrial added value above designated size in 13 cities in the province achieved positive growth. Among them, 8 cities including Huludao, Shenyang, Dandong, Chaoyang, Yingkou, Anshan, Jinzhou, and Dalian grew faster than the provincial average. From the perspective of key industries, the pillar industries have a significant driving effect, and the overall production situation is good. The industrial added value of the equipment manufacturing industry increased by 7% year-on-year, the petrochemical industry increased by 0.7% year-on-year, and the metallurgical industry increased by 4.2% year-on-year. From the perspective of industry categories, among the 40 major industries, the added value of 21 industries increased year-on-year, with a growth rate of 52.5%, which was the same as that of the whole country; the growth rate of the added value of 24 industries accelerated or the rate of decline narrowed compared with December of the previous year. Among them, nine industries, including automobile manufacturing, special equipment manufacturing, chemical raw materials and chemical products manufacturing, grew by more than 10% year-on-year.

From the perspective of leading enterprises, in the first two months of this year, the overall output value of the 700 key monitored enterprises in our province increased by 3.5% year-on-year. Among them, the output value growth rate of key enterprises in equipment, light industry and other industries was higher than the provincial average, and the petrochemical industry increased by 1.2% year-on-year; the output value growth rate of 203 key enterprises such as BMW Brilliance and Fujia Dahua exceeded 20%. According to the questionnaire survey, 62.4% of the enterprises’ output value increased or remained the same. Among the main industrial products, the output of 29 products increased, accounting for 42.6%; the output growth rate of 44 products accelerated or decreased compared with December of the previous year, accounting for 64.7%. Among them, automobile production increased by 56.2% year-on-year, which was 70.2 percentage points higher than that of the whole country.

Investment highlights the attraction and potential of a region. In the first two months of this year, our province’s accumulative industrial fixed asset investment increased by 19.3% year-on-year, 9.3 percentage points higher than the national average, and it has been positive growth for 26 consecutive months. Among them, investment in high-tech manufacturing accounted for 28.2%, a year-on-year increase of 128.3%. The added value of the manufacturing industry increased by 4% year-on-year.