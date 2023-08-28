Rapid Rise in Home Prices in Miami-Dade County Continues to Break Records

Miami-Dade County Sees Surge in Home Prices, Reaches Record High

Miami-Dade County in the United States has experienced a significant acceleration in the prices of average homes. Over the past year, prices have risen by more than $60,000.00 USD, reaching an average price of $631,670.00 USD in July.

This latest figure represents a new maximum record, surpassing the previous average price of $622,500.00 USD in June, as confirmed by an investigation conducted by the Association of Realtors.

It is not just single-family homes that have seen this surge in prices. Other categories of apartments, such as condominiums, have also experienced significant increases. Condominium prices in July reached $420,000.00 USD, reflecting a $2000.00 USD increase compared to the previous month.

Real estate experts attribute the rise in prices to a constant decrease in home sales, primarily due to increasing interest rates that make it challenging for potential buyers to access mortgage loans.

During the month of July alone, Miami-Dade closed only 2,051 sales, compared to 2,375 sales last year. Broward County is also facing a similar situation, with a 13% drop in year-on-year sales.

The surge in prices can be attributed to high demand from wealthy buyers in a market with limited supply, which has put pressure on prices. This trend offsets the effects of historically high interest rates.

Real estate experts predict that this dissociation between transactions and prices is atypical and expect the situation to continue until the end of the year. Eli Beracha, a professor of Real Estate at Florida International University (FIU), explains that an imbalance is forming in the market due to the combination of higher interest rates and reduced supply, discouraging both buyers and sellers.

The increase in home prices in Miami-Dade County reflects the challenges faced by potential buyers in accessing the housing market. As the situation continues, experts urge potential buyers to closely monitor mortgage rates and explore financing options to make homeownership more accessible in this current market climate.