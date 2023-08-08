Rapid Rise of U.S. Dollar Index Leads to Sharp Decline in Onshore Yuan, Weakening China’s Trade Data and Pessimism for CPI

On Tuesday, the onshore yuan experienced a sharp decline against the U.S. dollar, reaching a new low in nearly three weeks. This drop was caused by the rapid rise of the U.S. dollar index. China‘s trade data for July also weakened, further contributing to the decline in the RMB exchange rate. The market’s pessimism about the upcoming CPI announcement tomorrow morning worsened the situation.

Data from the China Foreign Exchange Trading Center revealed that as of 16:30 Beijing time, the onshore RMB was quoted at 7.2133 yuan to the US dollar, a 0.30% decrease from yesterday’s closing price of 7.1920 yuan. The intraday highs and lows of the onshore renminbi against the U.S. dollar were 7.2004 yuan and 7.2223 yuan, respectively. The latter hitting a new low since July 19.

At the same time, the offshore renminbi was also affected, being quoted at 7.2279 yuan to the US dollar, down 0.34%. This was the lowest point since July 20.

China‘s July trade data, announced this morning, showed that exports and imports in US dollars expanded by 14.5% and 12.4% year-on-year. However, these figures were weaker than market expectations, marking three consecutive months of decline.

Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal predict that China‘s CPI may enter a deflationary phase in July, turning from flat to down year-on-year. This further added to the market’s pessimism.

The U.S. dollar index, which rose by 0.07% on Monday, saw another increase of 0.28%. Investors believe that high U.S. interest rates will remain for an extended period, leading to a simultaneous rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

In an interview with the New York Times, Williams, the No. 3 member of the Federal Reserve and President of the New York Fed, stated that a restrictive monetary policy should be maintained for some time. However, he also mentioned the possibility of interest rate cuts next year if inflation slows down.

The central parity rate of the RMB against the U.S. dollar this morning was 7.1565 yuan, a depreciation of 185 basis points.

This article is from Dow Jones Chinese Financial News.

