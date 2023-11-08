Rare 1963 One Dollar Bill with Star Serial Number Selling for $450,000

Rare One Dollar Bill With Star Symbol Worth $450,000 is Seeking Collectors

The one dollar bill is surely the most famous in the world. Represented with the face of George Washington, it is a piece full of history and symbology. Therefore, when one with a rarity appears, it is sought after by collectors, as is the case with this one for which they ask no less than $450,000.

In the world of numismatics, dollars are the most coveted bills. Depending on its rarity, particularity or age, its price may vary. Depending on the bill, a dollar can increase exponentially in value.

Many publications circulate on the Internet where sellers seek to sell a one-dollar bill for astronomical figures, without clearly indicating the factor for which it is quoted so much. Anyway, there is always a real gem that stands out.

This is the one dollar bill for which they ask for $450,000

The publication shows the one dollar bill, printed in 1963, with the classic design. However, it has a peculiarity. Next to its serial number, this copy has the figure of a star.

This star symbolizes that the one dollar bill is a replacement bill, that is, it works as a replacement for one with the same numbering that had a printing error. In order to differentiate them, the North American Government placed this characteristic mark on it.

“First bill of this design. Year 1963. Star, revival, very scarce. For connoisseurs” says the description. In turn, the publication is accompanied by three photos showing the bill in a transparent plastic sleeve to improve its conservation. On the other hand, it also has a technical sheet attached to the side with some information about the piece.

Since it is a “very rare” specimen, its owner asks no less than $450,000 for it, more than 500 times what the dollar is now trading in the blue market.