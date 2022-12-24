Rare at the same price!Lei Jun: All three models of the Redmi K60 series will have a 2K direct screen

According to today’s news, Lei Jun, the founder of Xiaomi, warmed up the Redmi K60 series.It means that the K60E, K60 and K60 Pro all have 2K straight screens.

This time, the Redmi K60 series has also worked hard on the screen, the brightness has been upgraded to 1400nit, the color has been upgraded to 12bit/68.7 billion colors, and the full-link P3 wide color gamut,Support 1920Hz PWM dimming, hardware-level low blue light,Thanks to the two-way rush with the supply chain, this good screen is equipped with a self-developed highlight display engine.

It is a set of self-developed hardware-level driver algorithms, which are fully adjusted from the screen customization layer, frame layer, and AI algorithm layer. Tsinghua University Academy of Fine Arts is also invited to jointly formulate professional color aesthetic standards.From screen to algorithm, in-depth self-research and self-manufacturing, jointly promote the high-end domestic screen, and create the light of a real national screen.

Lu Weibing, president of Xiaomi Group China, said that joint definition, joint research and development, joint adjustment,Redmi has started the road of co-creation with domestic screens, creating a better 2K Chinese screen for you, and realizing the upgrade of high-end domestic screens.

In terms of core configuration, Redmi K60E is equipped with Dimensity 8200, K60 is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+, and K60 Pro is equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8, which supports up to 120W wired flash charging.

The machine will be released on December 27.