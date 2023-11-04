Rare Earth Prices Stabilize and Performance Improves in Q3: Analysis Report

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize and Performance Improves, According to China International Finance Securities

In a recent research report, China International Finance Securities highlighted that rare earth prices have stabilized and their performance has shown improvement month-on-month. The third quarter (Q3) saw a 4% increase in revenue for the rare earth sector compared to the previous month, while the net profit attributable to the parent company witnessed a significant rise of 57% month-on-month.

On the other hand, the magnetic material sector experienced a decline in revenue by 6% month-on-month, with a decrease of 11% in net profit attributable to the parent company. The slowdown in downstream demand for magnetic materials used in sectors like new energy vehicles and consumer electronics contributed to this decline.

Rare earth prices had been experiencing a downward trend in the first half of the year. However, in Q3, prices stopped falling and stabilized. Moreover, rare earth magnetic material companies witnessed an increase in shipments and an improvement in performance during the same period. Despite these positives, competition within the magnetic material industry intensified, leading to a decline in gross profit margin.

The release of the second batch of rare earth indicators has provided hope for the future. As demand improves, rare earth prices are expected to fluctuate accordingly. Furthermore, the development of emerging fields such as industrial motors and humanoid robots is anticipated to drive continued growth in demand for Neodymium Iron Boron (NdFeB), a type of rare earth material used in these industries.

Given these developments, the report recommends keeping an eye on Chinese rare earths and other related targets. However, it’s important to note that the Securities Times, the source of this information, emphasizes that the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any investment decisions made based on this information are at the investor’s own risk.

Overall, the research report indicates positive growth prospects for the rare earth sector, despite some challenges faced by the magnetic material industry.

