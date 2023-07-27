Home » Rare phenomenon on the stock exchange: These two ETFs could take off
Business

Rare phenomenon on the stock exchange: These two ETFs could take off

by admin
Rare phenomenon on the stock exchange: These two ETFs could take off

A rare phenomenon is currently unfolding in the government bond market – and savers can benefit from it. Getty Images / d3sign

A rare phenomenon is currently unfolding on the government bond market. This gives savers an unusual double-digit return opportunity.

Yields on long-term government bonds have fallen massively below those on short-term paper.

A rare phenomenon is currently unfolding on the government bond market. A phenomenon that last occurred 40 years ago. This offers savers an unusual double-digit return opportunity. Here you can find out why this is so – and with which ETFs you can participate.

read too

Secret documents, 20 billion and a letter to Baerbock: How an investment company from Dubai got involved in the Ukraine war

See also  Huawei Mate50 Pro concept machine: Liu Haiping + Snapdragon 8 + Hongmeng OS3.0, will pollen still buy it? _Mobile phone case_Series_Image

You may also like

Gold Prices Rise as US Interest Rates Increase...

Kering, revenues at 10 billion. Agreement to acquire...

The Resilient Mexican Peso: Defying Expectations and Testing...

The Emilian undercarriage district is back on the...

Gold Futures Soar to New Intraday Highs Following...

At 35 she became a partner at McKinsey...

Pnrr, the control room over: the news on...

Interest rate decision – US Federal Reserve raises...

Bank of Japan Considers Adjusting Yield Curve Control...

Pnrr, the government cancels projects for 16 billion

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy