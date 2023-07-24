Rare Silver Coin with Peculiar Error Valued at 40 Thousand Pesos Surfaces on Online Platform

Title: Unique Silver Coin With Error Valued at 40 Thousand Pesos Dominates Online Marketplace

Subtitle: Collectors Flock to Acquire Rare Silver Coin with Design Error

Date: [Current Date]

A silver coin is capturing the attention of collectors on a well-known online buying and selling platform, not only for its price of 40 thousand pesos but also due to a peculiar error that significantly increases its value. The error on this coin dramatically alters its design, making it a sought-after piece for numismatics enthusiasts. Detailed photos of the coin have been released for closer examination.

This particular silver coin, known for being one of the rarest in the Mexican Republic, has gained popularity in the market due to its unique flaw. The error has contributed to its elevated price of 40 thousand pesos, making it a valuable item for collectors.

One of the key features of the coin is the stamp of one of Mexico’s most significant heroes in its history. The detailed photos provided allow enthusiasts to analyze the error on this special silver coin, justifying its premium price that surpasses its original face value.

The silver coin in question exhibits the iconography of Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, an important figure during Mexico’s fight for independence, along with a laurel wreath. This coin was introduced in January 1993 and was originally worth 20 new pesos.

While the core of the coin is made of sterling silver, its perimeter ring is composed of bronze and aluminum. The frame is smooth with staggered graphics, featuring a discontinuous striated edge. With a diameter of 32 millimeters and a weight of approximately 16,996 grams, this particular silver coin possesses a unique error that demands a price of 40 thousand pesos.

Upon close inspection of the photos, collectors can identify the error on the coin. The discrepancy lies in the second “9” of the year it was minted, which could be mistaken for a “5.” Instead of reflecting 1993, it appears as 1953, deviating from the correct characteristics of its creation. As a result, the coin has been appraised at a value of 40 thousand pesos.

Collectors and enthusiasts interested in this rare silver coin with the design error can find it on the online platform, with the seller confirming its new condition and location in the Benito Juárez delegation in Mexico City.

This unique silver coin with its distinct flaw continues to attract attention from both numismatic enthusiasts and collectors of rare and valuable coins. Its allure lies not only in its historical significance but also in its intriguing error, setting it apart in the realm of Mexican numismatics.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

