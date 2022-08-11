- Rare warning! Downstream companies “can’t even drink soup”, why did the China Automobile Association speak out? Automobile production and sales in July just hit the highest level in the same period of the previous year – Xinhua English.news.cn Securities Times
- Sales of domestic automakers in July: BYD kills FAW – Volkswagen wins again – Top 10 cnBeta
- Chinese passenger car sales continue to recover in July Wall Street Journal
- China’s July car sales rose 20% year-on-year, the second-highest growth rate in the past 10 years, and electric vehicle sales are expected to hit a record 6 million this year Wall Street News
- July sales report: BYD can’t stop it, and those who have to mix/plug will win the world? |Car|Original|Car Quote|Car Review|Car Test Drive|Buy Car Network car home
