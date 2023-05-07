Rasizza (Employment agencies): “Because I promote the work decree of the Meloni government”

Rasizza: because I promote the work decree

“The precarious? It is a word that no longer makes sense in the current job market. And the union that today rants against the labor decree should go back to being a real union, and take care of those who, especially in the South, are breaking their backs for starvation wages. Don’t delegate your denunciation task to programs like the Hyenas while you are making a catwalk on TV or traveling around Italy with 100 thousand euro cars”. It’s a raging river Rosario Rasizza, president of Assocomm, the Italian association of employment agencies and managing director of Openjobmetis, the only employment agency listed on the Stock Exchange. We achieved it the day after the approval of the labor measures launched by the Meloni government with the left raising the barricades.

Doctor Rasizza, why does the mere mention of having precarious employment make you angry?

“In the meantime, I would like to make a premise. Given that it is necessary to analyze the text carefully, I am convinced that the work decree is going in the right direction. Also because it doesn’t precarious anything. The maximum number of fixed-term contracts, which many do not know is fixed by law, has not been touched. On the other hand, the regulation of reasons for hiring has been simplified and this is a novelty that gives peace of mind to the company and to the employee. In fact, reference is now made to the European standard which refers to national employment contracts. And then we have to agree on the term precarious “.

What do you mean?

“Speaking generically of precarious people by passing off the idea that it is synonymous with exploitation risks leading one astray. What is that company that immediately hires a worker sight unseen? None. Too much rigidity in entry is equivalent to creating unemployed or undeclared work. Our experience in this sense is emblematic. As Openjobmetis we provide work to nearly nine thousand companies. Well, the vast majority of futures contracts once the worker is appreciated, becomes a permanent job. I wonder who, at the beginning of their career, hasn’t gone through probationary periods. I, unlike those who do demagoguery, promote work precisely against forms of exploitation. This is why I find the government’s text correct. The only point to improve is that of the vouchers for seasonal guests. It solves a serious problem but is a tasty morsel for those who have a business and don’t plan”.

The Meloni government has also affected the basic income. Here too there is no shortage of controversy

“Citizenship income is one monstrosity that has failed all objectives. But it was easy to understand right from the start that it is not with welfarism that employment is promoted. We who have been dealing with entering the world of work for decades with thousands of people who have found a permanent job today, we know well that the only way out of unemployment is training. Funds for basic income must be spent on training taking into account that in our country there is mismacht, the imbalance between supply and demand for work. There are entire sectors looking for workers or professionals who can’t find them. This is a real, big problem.”

Nevertheless supporters of basic income say it is now condemning people to poverty

“Supporting the indigent or those who are actually unable to work is one thing, promoting employment is another. I’ll give you an example. A lady told her story during a television program: she received the basic income but she would have liked to work. By chance I was watching television and became interested in the story: we called her and in a short time she found a job. Well, after a few months, when it was proposed that she switch to a permanent contract, she brought some medical reports to the company which certified her inability to carry out those functions. Of course, the work required a strong commitment. But who today does not commit? It’s just an example, please, and I don’t want to generalize, but certainly the citizen’s income was creating a certain apathy, especially in young people. But I want to be very clear and I repeat myself: a civilized country must support the needy. But whoever is placed in a position to work must do so, for their dignity and to safeguard the integrity of the system”.

What do you expect on the employment front? Are the data just released on Italian GDP better than expected, can this be perceived on the front of your employment agency?

“We have a capillary network of 150 branches scattered throughout the country with 800 direct employees in close contact with the production fabric. I tell you this to make you understand how much our observatory is not just a nice statistic built on paper. Well, indeed since January we have been seeing a renewed demand for workers. And I’m talking about clear contracts that respect the regulations. We need to take advantage of the growth but we need a country with fewer social safety nets and more active employment policies.