Mortgages, the ECB’s rate hike puts Italians in difficulty: rate increases by 50% for the most exposed families

I interest rates reference will further increase by 0.50%. This was decided by the European Central Bank which thus continues its battle against inflation. The tragic news of the last few hours, from the bankruptcy of SV Bank to the crisis of Swiss credit they had suggested that perhaps the ECB would have decided to contain the rise in interest rates but this did not happen.

The bank clarified that without a sharp increase, inflation would remain very high for a long time. The consequences also concern those who have taken out a mortgage: given that the decisions of the BCE they influence Euriborthe reference parameter that banks use to decide which rate to apply to variable-rate mortgage installments, the installments for those with a variable rate will increase in the coming weeks with the risk of putting the most exposed families in difficulty.

Let’s not forget that a year ago Euribor at three months it was still negative which means that the recounting of the installments will lead to a decidedly significant increase in the monthly disbursement. According to a projection of Facile.it the increase in rates could lead to an increase of almost 50% in the installments of a variable rate mortgage compared to the initial installment. Among other things, in the latest budget law, the government has launched the possibility of moving from variable rate to fixed rate with some advantages: those with a mortgage of less than 200,000 euros, an ISEE under 35,000 euros and who have always been punctual with payments can join.

The rate hike represents a challenge for the mortgage market which must adapt in a versatile way to increasingly stringent monetary policy decisions. According to a survey by Nomisma, one family out of four, given a complicated economic situation, thinks it is difficult to pay the mortgage payments regularly in the next months, while 35% foresee a decidedly worsening economic situation.

The dizzying increase dell’Euribor which occurred starting last year will be a precursor to an inexorable deterioration in credit risk and households that have benefited from liquidity support instruments (such as the moratoriums issued during the pandemic period which benefited almost 1.5 million households) could find themselves in difficulty in resuming normal installment payments because their ability to meet their commitments depends on the general conditions of the economy and their disposable income.

To deal with this new scenario and protect themselves from probable future rate increases, many borrowers, in addition to renegotiating the mortgage with their bank, perhaps taking advantage of the new rules introduced by the Government, are evaluating the possibility of changing banks: subrogation requests have returned to growth and since the beginning of the year they now represent around 20% of the total mortgage applicationsa marked increase compared to last year.

Furthermore, those who buy a house in recent weeks aim for smaller amounts than in the past (about -7% compared to last year, according to Facile.it). However, to date, it should also be remembered that it is not easy to predict how long inflation and the cost of money will remain at high levels. And when inflation will have returned to 2%, i rates they will fall again and then the subrogations of fixed-rate mortgages will inexorably restart.

