Rising interest rates cost companies dearly

The pandemic, the war, the economic crisis and the rise in bills were not enough. He also wanted the increase in the cost of money. Yet another setback for companies. With the risk of bringing Italian companies to their knees already in the second quarter of this year. Especially if they won’t be there in April incentives to buffer the increase in the cost of energy.

The bill is soon done

This was revealed by Fabi, the union of bank workers, who carried out some processing on the basis of data provided by Bank of Italy and from ministry of economy for 2021 and 2022. Assuming that a company has a current account overdraft of 100,000 euros over two years, factoring for one million over ten years, a real estate credit of 5 million over twenty years and an instrumental leasing of 10 million over five years, the increase in rates recorded between 2021 and last year will be close to 2.8 million. On a monthly basis, however, we are talking about slightly more than 21 thousand euros of extra expenses.

The figure naturally adds to the other additional costs that companies are experiencing as a result of inflation and higher material and energy prices. Enough to embarrass a small-sized company which may even come up against a slowdown in demand caused by the worsening of the crisis.

Financial burdens rise on all fronts

Lo current account overdraft, which had an average rate of 14.47% in 2021, recorded an interest rate of 15.86% the following year. In a nutshell, out of 100,000 euros over two years, the rate hike cost the company an extra 2,180 euros. But this is the lowest increase within the financial charges item that weighs on the corporate balance sheet. For a equipment leasing from ten million over five years, the increase in the cost of money (from 4.87% in 2011 to 7.11 in 2022) resulted in an increase of 723 thousand euros.

In the case of a real estate loan twenty-year period on an amount of 5 million, the increase in rates by 2.89 percentage points generated an increase in costs of over 1.9 million. Finally for a factoring transaction from one million over ten years, the entrepreneur has paid out 107 thousand euros more. And this is because the rate went from 2.33% in 2021 to 4.12% last year.

For Fabi, the ECB’s strategy is not successful

“The ECB’s action to lower inflation was not an antibioticbut it was a surgical operation in a very tight and very short time which produced a passage in the cost of money from 0% to 3% that was too abrupt and immediate, which proved to be harmful, in particular, due to the effects caused on bank interest” he explained Lando Maria Sileoni, general secretary Fabi.

“Now, there seems to have been a change of pace in direct communication on the part of: President Lagarde herself has realized that by stressing the markets and that her action has caused uncertainty. Thus, a further rate hike of 50 basis points has been announced for March and it has been said that it will probably be the last for 2023” added Sileoni.

“What needs to be understood, when making monetary policy decisions, is that in the euro area we have 20 countries with 20 completely different fiscal economies, a crucial aspect, but rarely fully considered by the Eurotower board. The conjunction of these situations has led to stress on our economy, has led to put both households and businesses are in crisis”concluded Fabi’s number one.

Even Italian entrepreneurs (Anpit) are very critical of Lagarde’s monetary policy

“Ever since the ECB launched this policy of raising rates, for the purpose of containing inflation, we have expressed our perplexities since we believe it is a measure that cannot achieve the desired result given that we are facing a inflation not from excess demand but from an increase in the cost of raw materials and energy” he clarified Federico Iadicicco, national president of Anpit Azienda Italia.

“We have already recorded a very serious impact on companies with an exponential increase in interest on mortgages contracted, with the aggravating circumstance that many companies in the Covid period had obtained financing through the Guarantee Fund. Mechanism that has generated an increase in access to credit – due to the pandemic crisis – which it has over-indebted our businessesalso strengthened by public guarantees” he added

But the worst is that this situation ended up having a negative impact on the capital solidity of the companies. “This scenario translates into an overexposure of financial charges on total costs with the risk that if all those companies that have taken out loans through public guarantees were to disappear, there would be a burden on the state’s public finances”, he specified.

For the president of Anpit they are faced with “a short circuit which, as we announced, can only be avoided if the government finds another 30 billion euros to control energy costs, because a possible drop in prices will only have its effects at the end of the second quarter and not before. The combination of the increase in energy costs and the increase in interest rates risks blowing up Italian companies, unable to contain management costs, with obvious repercussions on the state coffers”.

