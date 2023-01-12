Inflation made in the USA continues to fall, confirming the fact that the series of rate hikes launched by Jerome Powell’s Fed is making its effects felt. In December, the US consumer price index slowed further, rising 6.5% year-on-year, compared to +7.1% the previous month. The figure was roughly in line with expectations, as analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast a headline CPI consumer price index up 6.6% year-on-year. Month-on-month, inflation fell by 0.1% MoM, more than the expected flat trend.

Core inflation in the United States, i.e. inflation excluding the more volatile components represented by the prices of energy and energy goods, rose on a monthly basis by 0.3%, as expected, but accelerating compared to +0.2 % m/m in November, while on an annual basis it slowed down from 6% to 5.7%, as expected.

Futures on US stock indexes accelerate upwards: at around 2.35 pm Italian time, futures on the Dow Jones rose by over 125 points (+0.37%), futures on the S&P 500 rose by 0.40%, those on the Nasdaq of the 0.35%. The 10-year US Treasury rates fell below the 3.5% threshold to 3.495%, while the two-year rates fell to 4.159%.