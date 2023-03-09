Another call for caution on the next moves of the European Central Bank (ECB), which will meet next week and, as already announced by Christine Lagarde, will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. The governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, suggests caution in such an uncertain geopolitical scenario as today. According to Visco, we need to be “guided by the data that will gradually become available, in order to bring inflation back to the 2 per cent objective in the medium term, without jeopardizing financial stability and minimizing the negative effects on the still fragile recovery ”. According to the number one at Palazzo Koch, it would be premature to tie one’s hands with announcements of new increases in the cost of money without taking into account the latest available data. Words that Lagarde will have to take into consideration.

In one of the last appointments before the pre-meeting blackout, there is a further request not to get caught up in the euphoria. And once again it is Visco who takes the honor of recommending a gradual and pragmatic approach to colleagues on the Frankfurt Governing Council. And he has been doing it since the XIV Maeci Conference. “As is evident to all, we are living in a period of acute uncertainty today. Global economic activity continues to go through a phase of weakness, while price growth has returned to levels we have not seen in advanced countries for forty years”, he explains. It will be necessary to keep the bar straight, but without forgetting one important aspect. It is necessary, Visco pointed out, “to prevent the supply shock, which the dramatic conflict in Ukraine has made much more persistent than initially expected, from giving rise to increases in labor costs and margins in the euro area as a whole”. profits that are not consistent with returning to the goal of price stability quickly enough”. The problem, right now, is the transfer of inflationary dynamics from the energy sector to the manufacturing sector and then to the services sector. An element that could create negative spirals for the real economy.

According to Visco, the situation must be monitored very carefully, avoiding leaps forward that could be paid off in the long run. “The energy “tax” must be absorbed, as we have repeatedly underlined, not by generating vain and harmful races between prices and wages but by increasing the economy’s development capacity, and with it the dynamics of real incomes”, underlined the governor. If, on the other hand, the wage requests, he remarks, “rather than aiming forward, were above all guided by the desire to immediately recover the losses due to the rise in energy products and if the profits of the companies, after the transfer on the final prices of the extraordinary increases in cost of energy, should the recent drastic reduction not be reflected in the next few months, monetary policy could only continue to counteract the effects of this behavior on the whole of consumer prices”. For the Italian central banker, “the pursuit of monetary stability, the primary responsibility of the central bank, is all the less onerous the more budgetary policy interventions and the intentions of the social partners move in the same direction”.

No less important, on the other hand, are the risks of global fragmentation. Another element that could deteriorate the world economy in the medium to long term. “The aggression against Ukraine has repercussions not only on energy prices and inflation. It is also the dangerous signal of a new phase of division of the world into blocks; there is a concrete risk that the results achieved in recent decades thanks to the stability of international relations and cooperation between countries will be called into question”, Visco told the ambassadors. A crucial issue for the coming decades, given the reorganization of global economic areas. “The progressive removal of barriers to the movement not only of goods and services, capital and people, but also of information, technologies and ideas has made it possible to combine peace and economic development in a large part of the planet”, said the governor . Extreme poverty has significantly reduced, he underlined, “although – within many countries – as a result of the increase in inequality, the demand for protection has grown, to which an adequate response has often not been given”. Today, Visco added, “we can no longer take for granted the continuation of a development based on the global opening of economies. After decades of market integration, the exacerbation of geopolitical tensions produces, together with the risks of political and military confrontation between countries, also the dangers of a new fragmentation of the economic and financial system”. Not a process of total deglobalization, but therefore of segmentation.

Precisely by virtue of such a difficult-to-read picture, Visco points out, it is difficult to embark on positions that are as peremptory as those heard by the numerous governors of the Eurosystem in recent weeks. Monetary policy choices, the governor said, should be made “meeting by meeting”, without making clear commitments in the absence of precise data. Which, according to the owner of Via Nazionale, must be the only parameter for Frankfurt’s decisions. Especially since, if it is true that the first winter of the war in Ukraine, and therefore with the lack of supplies of Russian gas to Europe, was overcome with agility, it is equally true that it is not yet possible to predict the price formation dynamics of the methane in view of storage for the next cold season.

Caution and prudence in decisions, from March onwards, will be a duty for Visco. So far, the European economy has absorbed the 300 basis point increase in the cost of money easily. But there is still a lag in the implementation of monetary policy. About four to six months. And the fear of more than one observer is that already in the summer there could be a backlash on the balance sheets of households and businesses. A scenario that could slow down demand, and therefore GDP growth.