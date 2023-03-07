Home Business Rates Australia: central bank RBA raises rates to 3.6%. ‘Inflation remains very high’
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA, Australia’s central bank) announced it raised interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.6%, in line with expectations. “Global inflation remains very high. On a headline basis, it is moderating pace, although inflation as measured by services prices remains very high,” the RBA reads. Following the central bank’s announcement, the Australian dollar strengthened slightly to 0.6725 against the US dollar.

